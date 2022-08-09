Delta Installs its New EV Charging Infrastructure Solution in its EMEA Headquarters Green Building

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, has implemented its Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Solution at its EMEA headquarters (HQs) green building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. The solution, which includes EV chargers, solar PV inverters, as well as energy storage and energy management systems, demonstrates how Delta's solutions can help facility managers in hotels, shopping malls, offices and other commercial buildings satisfy the growing need of EV charging services while easing the subsequent impact on facility energy infrastructure and the electricity grid. With the solution, Delta's 35-year-old EMEA HQs green building is expected to benefit from a more diversified energy mix and better managed EV charging peak hours, all reflected in an estimated up to 15% annual reduction in the building's annual energy consumption even as a total 16 EV chargers provide EV charging service to employees.

Vincent Lin, senior director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, stated, "This installation at our EMEA headquarters showcases an ideal solution that Delta is able to offer to not only meet EV users' charging needs, but also to address concerns from property owners relating to the infrastructure while also decreasing any impact to the existing grid and infrastructure. With sustainability and energy efficiency at the heart of Delta's DNA and our commitment in RE100 to operate 100% with renewable electricity by 2030, our EMEA headquarters demonstrates Delta's focus on encouraging cleaner and eco-friendly mobility and energy infrastructure."

The solution ensures the infrastructure runs efficiently and is easy to manage. It provides the necessary power needed without greatly impacting the existing grid, and offers a more economical and flexible option compared to a total upgrade to the grid infrastructure. The solution ensures energy optimisation and supports the highest peaks in energy and EV charging demand, offering seamless integration to a current power grid.

Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions installed in the Hoofddorp office of Delta include:

A 50 kW rooftop solar PV system to generate approximately 42,300 kWh of green electricity each year.

16 AC and DC chargers that can simultaneously charge 24 EVs.

A Battery Energy Storage System with the capability to store up to 293 kWh of electricity.

A Power Conditioning System (PCS) with 100 kW output power for battery charging & discharging, and peak shaving.

DeltaGrid® EVM for managing EV charging, and optimizing solar power & energy storage utilization.

With over six million EVs already on the roads across the EU, the number is expected to be spurred further by the EU's Green Deal which has set a goal of reducing CO 2 emissions by at least 55% in a bid to help Europe become the first climate neutral continent by 2050. The expected growth of green and affordable EV transport will impact how people travel and the charging options they expect to find when arriving at their destination. A survey of EV user charging behavior shows that 80%-90% of charging events occur in destinations which the car will be parked for a while，resulting in peak demand periods in either the evening after returning home, or in the morning after arriving at work.To offer EV users the facilities they need to meet their charging needs, some challenges need to be addressed. These include determining how to incorporate new charging demands without triggering circuit breaker trips or creating safety issues, how to balance and control the cost of electricity and how to implement appropriate measures to handle power utility plans. Aside from the existing infrastructure, organisations also need to be equipped with an appropriate EV charging infrastructure, which not only considers the ROI (Return on Investment) but also the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

Delta has made it easy to optimise an EV charging infrastructure with its comprehensive solutions that is both future ready and delivers CAPEX, OPEX and grid optimisation to meet the needs of both charging operators and the EV drivers they serve. The installation at Hoofddorp acts as a fully functioning proof point of the reliability, durability and ease of use of Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions.

For more information about the EV Charging Infrastructure Solution at Hoofddorp, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o05C8OSFBy4

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

