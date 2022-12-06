Delta Controls Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative, Customer-centric Products and Competitive Strategy in Building Automation

Delta Controls is process-driven and identifies and addresses customers' needs to build and sustain solid, strategic partnerships while its state-of-the-art products save energy, effort, and time.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart building solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Delta Controls with the 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company is an industry-leading manufacturer and provider of tailored, trailblazing building automation systems (BAS). Delta Controls meets all its partners' repair, technical support, production, warranty, software, and firmware service needs through long-term support from its North American facility. Delta Controls mainly serves the original equipment manufacturer, original brand manufacturer, and original design manufacturer markets and has more than 400 Delta Controls Global Systems Integrators acting as customers' local service and support centers.

Delta Controls, a Delta Group Company, offers two cutting-edge IoT-enabled products—the O3 Sense and Edge—as a part of its O3 line. The easy-to-install, standalone, multisensor, open-platform IoT devices integrate with almost any system for cost-effective use. Delta Controls sustains its robust market position with a dedicated client management team, professional development services, global footprint, standardized pricing, procurement options, technical support, and supply chain transparency. The company implements a consultive approach, offering value-added brainstorming discussions for seamless execution and empowering customers to augment their businesses through innovation, integration, learning, and technology.

Viswesh Vancheeshwar, industry principal for Frost & Sullivan's Energy and Environment team, noted, "Frost & Sullivan acknowledges Delta Controls' ability to design, create, and maintain its IoT-powered, innovative products while considering users' requirements, convenience, and experience, leading to an unparalleled customer experience."

Delta Controls' approach goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. The company has earned a sterling reputation supporting customers' path toward innovation and development over the years, earning their trust and loyalty through customer-centric practices. Its unique approach establishes ongoing trust with customers for long-lasting relationships extending throughout the product lifecycle. Delta Controls' successful and customer needs-focused case studies testify to the excellence, value, and precision the company puts into its capabilities. It is well-positioned to drive the IoT-enabled smart building solutions space into its next growth phase, achieving market share and fortifying its leadership in the coming years.

"Harnessing 40 years of knowledge and a global partner network in more than 80 countries as a trusted manufacturer and market leader, Delta Controls delivers dependable, user-friendly, and comprehensible control solutions for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure buildings," added Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its customer-centric strategies and strong overall performance, Delta Controls earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the IoT-enabled smart building solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that leverages competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Delta Controls

At the forefront of building automation systems, Delta Controls provides global solutions through its network of Partners in 80+ countries. A focus on innovation and sustainability has made the company industry leaders for 40 years. Delta Controls manufactures all products in Metro Vancouver, Canada, offering dependable, user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure markets. As part of Delta Electronics, Delta Controls is committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

About Delta Electronics

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

