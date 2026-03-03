Delphyr Raises €1.75 Million to Give Healthcare Professionals Time Back with AI

AMSTERDAM, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphyr, the Dutch AI platform that supports medical professionals with AI agents, has raised €1.75 million from multiple investors, including the founders of Hugging Face and DEGIRO. With this funding, the company will accelerate its mission: reducing the administrative burden on healthcare professionals so they can focus fully on what matters most—delivering outstanding patient care.

Delphyr integrates directly into existing healthcare systems, meaning professionals do not need to learn new software or navigate complex dashboards. With Delphyr, healthcare professionals can:

Quickly search and summarize information – consolidate patient data from notes, lab results, and correspondence into a single, clear overview.

– consolidate patient data from notes, lab results, and correspondence into a single, clear overview. Access clinical guidelines – gain immediate access to relevant clinical guidelines and trusted sources.

– gain immediate access to relevant clinical guidelines and trusted sources. Optimize specialized workflows – prepare patient summaries and consult notes, draft responses for correspondence and e-consults, and automate administrative tasks.

– prepare patient summaries and consult notes, draft responses for correspondence and e-consults, and automate administrative tasks. Enable ambient listening – securely capture consultations and automatically convert them into structured clinical notes, directly linked to the patient record.

Michel Abdel Malek, CEO and founder of Delphyr, explains:

"Healthcare professionals often spend a significant portion of their time on administrative work and searching for information. From my experience as an anesthesiologist, I know how frustrating that can be. With this investment, we can further develop and expand our AI agents so professionals get time back from day one, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy, security, and clinical quality."

The platform runs on secure European infrastructure and processes patient data exclusively within the practice environment. Delphyr does not replace existing systems; instead, it enhances them with an intelligent layer that makes information more accessible and workflows more efficient.

About Delphyr

Delphyr is a Netherlands-based company developing AI agents for healthcare. The platform supports medical professionals in hospitals, primary care practices, and mental healthcare settings, enabling them to focus on patient care. Delphyr integrates securely into existing systems without compromising privacy or security and is available for immediate use.