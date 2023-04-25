Deloitte Named a Leader in Worldwide Hybrid IT Consulting and Integration Services by the IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDC has positioned Deloitte as a Leader in their April 2023 report: MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid IT Consulting and Integration Services (doc #US50498923). This is the first time IDC has published a MarketScape for Hybrid IT Consulting, recognizing the increasingly important integration services market.

"We take a modern approach to engineering hybrid cloud solutions that enables organizations to seamlessly manage their application workloads and supporting infrastructure, from core and private cloud to public cloud and edge solutions, in a secure fashion," said Byron Cheng, managing director and Hybrid Datacenter and Cloud Transformation leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our investments in software engineering and our deep technical knowledge of integrating information systems provide organizations with a balance of agile scalability, workload fitment, platform flexibility and outcome-focused innovation."

"Study participants rank Deloitte highly for its ability to deliver improved customer experiences, successful migration of applications, workloads and infrastructure to new environments, and improve employee efficiency."



"Deloitte's customers state that 'it offers unique structures and tools for the advancement of our company' and 'it provides excellent quality advice, recommendations, knowledge and expertise.'"



"Deloitte has invested and developed skills, tools, and defined methodologies" across its hybrid IT portfolio. Additionally, the company "leverages an industry-focused approach and a broad ecosystem of vetted partners for providing hybrid IT consulting and integration services to its customers."

IDC also acknowledged Deloitte's extensive and collaborative ecosystem of hyperscaler and technology providers, as well as the combined power of the firm's strategy, audit, cyber, human capital, and tax services. The report further underscored the firm's flexible delivery approach and proprietary accelerators, which help to streamline project design, build, configuration and operations.

"This recognition from IDC is a testament to the strength of our hybrid cloud services and the investments we've made in our infrastructure offerings and modern software engineering capabilities," said Bob Hersch, principal and Platforms and Infrastructure Market Offering leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The report supports the ways in which we bring together people, process and technology, creating a catalyst for collaboration that eliminates silos and streamlines system deployment and delivery."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

