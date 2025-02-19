Deloitte and Basware Create Center of Excellence to Drive Digital Finance Transformation and Compliance at Scale

Looming regulatory deadlines are driving CFO's compliance mindset

PARIS, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Basware have expanded their partnership with the creation of a practice-based Center of Excellence to support enterprises in accelerating digital finance transformation. This expansion comes in response to increasing demand driven by large-scale SAP S/4HANA migrations, heightened global e-invoicing compliance mandates, and the need for cost optimization through accounts payable (AP) automation.

Deloitte and Basware create a Center of Excellence

By combining Deloitte's deep finance and compliance expertise with Basware's industry-leading Invoice Lifecycle Management platform, the alliance will deliver scalable, automated solutions for organizations in EMEA that enhance compliance, reduce costs and drive operational efficiencies.

Governments across EMEA are implementing stricter e-invoicing and tax compliance regulations, requiring companies to adapt quickly or risk penalties, operational disruptions, and increased costs.

At the start of 2025, Germany introduced a mandate for companies to be able to receive e-invoices, with larger companies mandated to issue e-invoices by January 1, 2027, while France will follow a phased roll-out from September 1, 2026, requiring the mandatory reception of e-invoices for all companies.

Through this expanded partnership, Deloitte and Basware's Centre of Excellence (COE) will provide enterprises with a seamless, fully automated AP solution. This will ensure compliance while unlocking substantial financial benefits and operational efficiencies – chosen by hundreds of companies for AP as they migrate to S/4HANA, Oracle Fusion, and other platforms.

Kevin Farrell, SVP, Business Development and Alliances at Basware mentioned:

"With regulatory pressures and the pace of digital transformation intensifying, businesses need to take immediate action to modernize their finance operations. By integrating Deloitte's expertise in finance transformation and the COE with Basware's advanced Invoice Lifecycle Management platform, we deliver unmatched operational efficiency, ensure robust compliance, and drive tangible financial success for our clients—helping them stay ahead of the curve."

Accelerating compliance, reducing costs, and futureproofing AP operations

The Centre of Excellence is already delivering project value to customers, further developing the joint go-to-market strategy to reach a wider audience of CFOs and finance leaders, enhancing compliance innovation and the delivery of Basware's solutions through Deloitte consultants.

Henri Lhomme, Managing Partner, Head of Technology & Performance Management at Deloitte France, emphasized the urgency of action:

"As regulatory pressures and digital transformation accelerate, businesses must act now to modernize their finance operations. Combining Deloitte's reach and expertise with Basware's AP automation capabilities, we empower the office of the CFO to streamline accounts payable, ensure full compliance, and unlock significant cost savings."

Delivering Measurable Business Impact

Through this expanded alliance, Deloitte and Basware will:

Help enterprises achieve up to 89% touchless invoice processing, significantly reducing manual intervention and processing times.

Ensure organizations stay ahead of evolving global and local e-invoicing compliance mandates without costly last-minute adaptations.

Enable companies to capture early payment discounts, reduce fraud risk, and optimize working capital, potentially saving millions annually.

Provide a pool of Deloitte-certified consultants trained on Basware's platform to drive successful financial transformation projects.

The power of this collaboration is already evident. Carglass France, a leader in automotive glass repair and replacement, successfully implemented Basware's digital invoicing solution with Deloitte's expertise – achieving full deployment in just seven months. By integrating automation alongside its Oracle ERP migration, Carglass improved invoice-to-PO matching rates to 83%, accelerated supplier payments by 55% and ensures seamless compliance with France's upcoming e-invoicing mandates.

This success demonstrates how enterprises can future-proof financial operations and drive measurable efficiencies through the Basware-Deloitte alliance.

Jason Kurtz, CEO at Basware, commented on the partnership:

"Enterprise finance leaders can no longer afford to take a 'wait and see' approach to e-invoicing compliance and AP transformation. Regulatory deadlines are fast approaching, and the cost of inefficiency is rising. With the massive wave of ERP cloud migrations – especially to SAP S/4HANA - businesses need a seamless way to embed AP automation directly into their core financial operations. Acting now means mitigating compliance risks and improving cash flow, reducing fraud, and eliminating manual bottlenecks. Our expanded alliance with Deloitte brings best-in-class automation and expert guidance to enterprises in EMEA, ensuring they gain a competitive edge while achieving compliance certainty."

Transforming finance operations to drive competitive advantage and compliance at scale

With ERP migrations accelerating, and regulatory requirements tightening, enterprises in EMEA must act now to modernize their finance operations. The expanded Deloitte-Basware alliance helps customers to de-risk the ERP migration process provides the fastest, most efficient path to AP automation, compliance, and cost optimization – helping CFOs, as well as CIOs, stay ahead in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms. In France, Deloitte SAS is the member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and professional services are provided by its subsidiaries and affiliates.

About Basware

Basware is how the world's best finance teams gain complete control of every invoice, every time. Our Intelligent Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform ensures end-to-end efficiency, compliance and control for all invoice transactions. Powered by the world's most sophisticated invoice-centric AI – trained on over 2 billion invoices – Basware's Intelligent Automation drives real ROI by transforming finance operations. We serve 6,500+ customers globally and are trusted by industry leaders including DHL, Heineken and Sony. Fueled by 40 years of specialized expertise with $10+ trillion in total spend handled, we are pioneering the next era of finance. With Basware, now it all just happens.

