Deliveroo Partners With Button to Drive Incremental Sales

Deliveroo partnered with Button to unlock incrementality testing—dynamically targeting holdout groups across publishers on Button's Personalization API in order to measure the incrementality of new and existing Deliveroo orders at scale. Through this testing and learning, Button's solution will give Deliveroo a better understanding of incremental ROAS, open up new partnerships with Button publishers, and enable the brand to spend bigger budgets more confidently while it expands its user base and grows sales.

"We are excited to welcome Deliveroo, one of the world's leading unicorns, to our platform and have them join us to forge an evolution in how brands diversify their spend across channels," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO at Button. "Deliveroo approached Button saying that while all its other marketing channels run regular incrementality tests, its affiliate channel and partnerships it structured were lagging behind. We are honored to partner with the innovators at Deliveroo to deliver on the promise of more intelligent spending in the highly profitable category of performance marketing to help them achieve their goal of providing the best food delivery experience to the greatest number of people."

"At Deliveroo we strongly believe in testing and learning, especially when it comes to marketing spend," said Tiziana Bacchilega, Global Affiliates Lead, Performance Marketing, at Deliveroo. "Through our partnership with Button, we are able to double down on a category we haven't historically invested in by gaining better insights on the incrementality of the partnerships and affiliate channel with individual publishers. We hope that through this partnership we will be able to offer consumers more relevant experiences on mobile."



About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $4 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo (deliveroo.co.uk) is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 80,000 best-loved restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with 2,500 employees in offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates in over 500 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

