DELIVERING AN EVEN GREATER BREADTH OF CONTENT ON ITS GLOBAL PLATFORM, DAZN SECURES RIGHTS TO NACIONES MMA

Underscores DAZN's accelerated growth strategy to broadcast the widest range of engaging sports with passionate fanbases to global audiences

Naciones MMA joins huge and growing combat sports line-up on world's leading sports entertainment platform

Fights available to DAZN subscribers across 200+ countries and territories worldwide in English and Spanish

LONDON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the leading global sports entertainment platform, today announces that it has secured the global rights to broadcast Naciones MMA to 200+ countries and territories globally in English and Spanish (excluding US Spanish language rights in 2022). This is yet another deal that furthers DAZN's strategy to become the leading broadcaster of the widest range of engaging sports with passionate international fanbases, delivering consistency of quality to rights holders seeking access to a global market.

The exclusive agreement will allow DAZN subscribers to watch Naciones MMA's wide roster of fights and the best of Latin American mixed martial arts go head-to-head on the platform until December 2023, live and on demand. The first event takes place on 22 July in Bogotá, Colombia, between Humberto Bandenay and Sebastian Piedrahita.

Following today's announcement, and its deals with Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Brave CF, DAZN has become the undisputed home of boxing and combat sports. DAZN also offers a premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world's biggest leagues and competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A.

As the global leader in digital sports entertainment, DAZN is building a daily destination for sports fans that is a 'one-stop-shop' for watching and engaging with sport and related products and services, by offering recreational betting, news, e-commerce, and gaming alongside its live sports offering. DAZN is creating a single, frictionless, immersive, and interactive platform to provide a sports fan with everything they need.

