Delegation of International Communication Experts and Foreign Media Outlets Visits the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 8, marking the 100-day anniversary of the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a delegation of international communication experts and foreign media outlets, themed "The World Comes to Zhongshan," organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, began their tour in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province.

The delegation visits the western artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link.

"This is a critically important bridge, and its uniqueness and significance are evident. It connects multiple regions, including Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai, greatly enhancing Zhongshan's economic development. In my opinion, this bridge has opened a window to the world for Zhongshan," said Asghar Muhammad, a reporter from the Associated Press of Pakistan, after visiting the link.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, which took 14 years of preparation and construction, reduces travel time between Zhongshan and Shenzhen from two hours to just 30 minutes. The 24-kilometer corridor is a composite project featuring artificial islands, tunnels, and various other structures. It integrates bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater connections, making it one of the most challenging cross-sea cluster projects in the world. The link boasts multiple world records; the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge has the largest span of any fully offshore steel box girder suspension bridge, measuring 1,666 meters. It also features the world's largest offshore suspension bridge anchor, with a single anchor's concrete volume approximating 344,000 cubic meters, and includes the world's longest two-way, eight-lane immersed tube tunnel, spanning 5,035 meters. This project sets a valuable benchmark in cross-sea channel engineering globally.

"Given the complex waterways in this region, part of the link is designed as a tunnel and part as a bridge. To address safety concerns for vehicles in the tunnel, we established an optimal underwater tunnel length of 6.8 kilometers during the design and construction phases. Furthermore, to facilitate rapid transitions between bridge and tunnel traffic, we constructed two artificial islands on the east and west sides of the underwater tunnel," explained the project manager of the link.

"This is a highly complex project. The construction of this link has made transportation between Zhongshan and Shenzhen more efficient and convenient, reflecting the rapid advancement of China's infrastructure!" remarked Brazilian expert Rafael Henrique Zerbetto.

The completion of the link has strengthened the economic connections between the east and west sides of the Pearl River Estuary. It connects the Qianhai Pilot Free Trade Zone in Shenzhen, the Nansha Free Trade Zone in Guangzhou, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai, and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone in Shenzhen. Additionally, it links the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong and Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao innovation and technology corridors, facilitating the more efficient movement of elements such as technology, talent, and finance within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This is of great significance for promoting the development of the region.

