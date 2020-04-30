DEKRA Announces the Safety in Action® Conference: The Digital Experience

"We are excited to enter the world of virtual conferences as we continue to look for new platforms to give safety leaders the insight and knowledge they need in efficient and immediate ways," said Don Groover , General Manager at DEKRA North America (NA) Consulting.

The 2020 conference was originally scheduled for late March in Nashville. However, after monitoring the global spread of COVID-19, leaders at DEKRA decided to pivot to a virtual event to protect the health and well-being of attendees and staff.

The Safety in Action Digital Experience will include 40 interactive sessions involving 25 leading industry experts. The sessions will be live on June 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. EDT. Afterwards, they will remain as on-demand content through the end of 2020. Features like real-time chat and discussion boards will allow attendees to network, ask questions, and engage with peers in the industry as well as safety leaders

Attendees can expect sessions in the following subject areas:

Improving Human Performance Reliability

Supervisor and Manager Development

Behavioral Safety and Exposure Reduction

Industrial Ergonomics

Safety Technology & Intelligence Gathering

Serious Injury and Fatality Prevention

"We thank all of our 2020 registrants for their patience as we navigated this new opportunity to give them the same conference, they know but virtually, available to them whenever they want. Safety is too important, especially in a crisis like this pandemic, not to create a place for knowledge sharing and best practices," said Groover.

About the Safety in Action® Conference:

The Safety in Action® Conference is the largest privately-held safety event in the U.S where employees at every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety best practices. The result is dynamic networking and discussion, provoking the kind of action that moves safety forward.

About DEKRA Organizational Safety & Reliability:

As the global leader in safety, DEKRA is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate and scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner and, in the process, enhance business performance. DEKRA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

