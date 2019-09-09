Defibrillator Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities 2023 | Key Players: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical LLC, & LivaNova: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Defibrillator Market is estimated to witness a surge in its growth rate over the forecast period. These discharge an electric current to establish a normal cardiac rhythm in patients who are suffering from ventricular disorders to potentially restrict an abnormal heartbeat.

Reported failure like defibrillator malfunction, inappropriate energy selection, poor electrode application, non-conducive cardiac physiologic state, or rechargeable battery issues has posed to be a threat to defibrillator market growth. An AED (automated) device has been considered as a key development in the modern-day healthcare industry. However, the drawbacks associated with these were that they could not treat other forms of heart arrhythmia apart from ventricular fibrillation and tachycardia.

Ireland government in March 2019 has announced their upcoming plan to install defibs in their phone boxes so as to enhance public health. Defibs are to be delivered via drones in Nevada during heart attack incidences. The government has received the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for their plan to dispatch these drones by the start of 2020. According to KOLO, Nevada is among the top 10 areas in the United States to undertake such a project, aiming to secure public emergency services.

AICD, a portable external defib, which can be worn as a regular vest, has been built with capabilities to monitor a patient's cardiac conditions all day long and automatically deploy a biphasic shock in case of an emergency. Presently, few of the players manufacture AICD and they are of limited availability.

Some of the major defibrillator market players operating in this industry comprise Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical LLC, LivaNova, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Cardiac Science, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Physio-Control Inc., Defibtech LLC, Progetti Srl, HeartSine Technologies LLC, and Schiller AG among others. Asia Pacific has presented enormous growth opportunities and has been attributed to emerge as the fastest growing as a result of a high concentration of geriatric population and the growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases.

The 'Global Defibrillator Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of defibrillator industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading defibrillator producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for defibrillator. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global defibrillator market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

