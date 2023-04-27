OpenOcean's routing algorithm powers up on-chain swaps with advanced real-time route-splitting that analyzes and compares multiple parameters including price and transaction costs to determine the most efficient swap route. OpenOcean is often the best choice for users looking to maximize return when trading on zkSync, and potential trading for airdrops and giveaways.

In addition to its ground-breaking swap functions, OpenOcean also offers their robust industry leading API and SDK which is available for dApps or individuals to use for hassle free zkSync era mainnet use and integration.

zkSync is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that uses ZK-rollup (zero knowledge) proofs to increase transaction throughput and reduce gas costs. ZK-rollup enables users to prove the validity of a transaction without revealing any sensitive information, ensuring privacy and security.

ZK networks like zkSync Era allow layer 2's to scale off Ethereum mainnet and play an important part in helping to drastically scale Ethereum's throughput. With supported zkSync bridges, users can transfer their assets and start trading on OpenOcean.

In the future, OpenOcean will further enhance support for the zkSync Era ecosystem to include more functionality such as Limit orders and cross-chain swap aggregation.

