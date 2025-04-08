DeepRoute.ai Unveils VLA Model at Seoul Mobility Show to Empower Global Automakers on AI-Driven Mobility

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai is making its debut in South Korea at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The company is showcasing its frontier Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model, which will be integrated into over five vehicle models this year. This innovative technology reinforces DeepRoute.ai's commitment to empowering global automakers to create AI-driven mobility.

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Maxwell Zhou, the company is headquartered in Shenzhen, with businesses across the globe. DeepRoute.ai has completed six rounds of funding, accumulating over US$500 million. The company aims to create artificial general intelligence in Robots with innovative technology. Series production vehicles and large scale Robotaxi deployment will collect a vast amount of data from the physical world, which will enable DeepRoute.ai to build an AI brain with human-level wisdom, empowering various industries and bringing new productivity to humanity.

South Korea has captured international attention with its fast development to advance electric vehicles and smart driving technology, making it a key market for DeepRoute.ai. At 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, DeepRoute.ai unveils its frontier Vision-Language-Action model overseas for the first time.

Designed for versatility, DeepRoute.ai VLA model supports both camera-only solution and LiDAR-camera fusion configurations. It is compatible with various chip platforms, catering to the diverse needs of global automakers and accelerating the adoption of smart driving technologies worldwide.

The first vehicle integrated with DeepRoute.ai's VLA model— the first of its kind in China—is set to release to consumer market mid 2025. This advanced system excels in long-context understanding, analyzing driving scenarios over extended time frames of up to dozen seconds. It provides step-by-step explanation of its decision-making process, offering insights into its surroundings, predictions and planned actions. With enhanced driving performance and transparency, the VLA model fosters greater trust in smart driving technology.

"South Korean automakers have been at the forefront of smart driving innovation, rapidly integrating the latest technologies into mass production models," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai "With our extensive experience in scaling smart driving vehicles for the Chinese market, we look forward to collaborating closely with South Korean manufacturers to advance AI-powered mobility."

CEO Maxwell Zhou has also been invited to deliver a keynote speech at the Seoul Mobility Show Forum, titled Fast Global Deployment of Smart Driving Vehicles Powered by End-to-End Model. In his address, he delves into the rapid advancements in VLA model, sharing insights from DeepRoute.ai's extensive experience in large-scale deployments, and exploring future industry trends.

