DeepL unveils real-time spoken translation, breaking the next language barrier with Voice-to-Voice

DeepL is also launching the next generation of its DeepL Translator platform beyond simple translation to offer an AI platform that is fully integrated into enterprise tech stacks

COLOGNE, Germany, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Language AI leader DeepL launched DeepL Voice-to-Voice, a real-time translation product suite designed for live spoken communication. By expanding into speech-to-speech translation, DeepL now delivers instant voice translation for virtual meetings, in-person conversations, and customer-facing touchpoints via API, empowering teams to collaborate anywhere without language barriers.

Jarek Kutylowski, Founder & CEO of DeepL said: "Today, we reach another frontier in translation: real-time, spoken communication. Our mission has always been to break down language barriers and we've now overcome one of the biggest of all. DeepL Voice-to-Voice allows everyone to speak naturally in their own language without the friction or cost of interpreters. We're fusing world-class voice models with the gold-standard translation AI we've been pushing to new heights. Now, expertise is all that counts, not language."

DeepL Voice: Real-Time Communication Across Platforms

DeepL Voice is built to overcome one of the critical language barriers remaining in organizations - spoken translation, whether in person or virtually. The DeepL Voice-to-Voice product suite includes:

Voice for Meetings: Provides real-time translation in platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, allowing participants to speak their native language while others hear it in theirs. ( Early access programme in June, registration now open ).

Provides real-time translation in platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, allowing participants to speak their native language while others hear it in theirs. ( ). Voice for Conversations (Mobile & Web): Voice for Conversations now extends beyond mobile, enabling a true multi platform experience that can be deployed in environments where installing apps is not practical or allowed. ( Now generally available ).

Voice for Conversations now extends beyond mobile, enabling a true multi platform experience that can be deployed in environments where installing apps is not practical or allowed. ( ). Group Conversations: Facilitates multilingual exchanges in training, coaching, and workshop settings, with participants joining instantly through a QR code. This enables frontline workers to maintain shared understanding during hands-on interactions with multiple speakers. With multi device access, participants can receive simultaneous voice translation in real time. ( Generally available April 30 ).

Facilitates multilingual exchanges in training, coaching, and workshop settings, with participants joining instantly through a QR code. This enables frontline workers to maintain shared understanding during hands-on interactions with multiple speakers. With multi device access, participants can receive simultaneous voice translation in real time. ( ). Voice-to-Voice API: Enables businesses to integrate DeepL's voice translation directly into their own internal applications and customer-facing tools, such as their contact center. ( Early access programme ongoing, registration now open ).

Enables businesses to integrate DeepL's voice translation directly into their own internal applications and customer-facing tools, such as their contact center. ( ). Customization with spoken terms: New quality optimization capabilities in DeepL Voice help ensure specific terminology is captured, transcribed, and translated more accurately in real time, including industry specific terms, product and company names, and given names, even when speech is fast or highly technical. As part of this, DeepL translation glossaries will be integrated into DeepL Voice so users can standardize key terminology across conversations. (Generally available on May 7).

DeepL is also making its existing voice-to-text technology more accessible with small teams being able to now purchase DeepL Voice directly online. This self-serve model allows businesses to start a free trial and deploy voice translation immediately to test before expanding.

The launch also introduces support for a broad range of languages for DeepL Voice, including all 24 official EU languages, alongside Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Norwegian, Hebrew, Bengali, and Tagalog. The total number of languages for DeepL Voice now stands at over forty.

In blind evaluations, conducted independently by Slator and commissioned by DeepL, DeepL Voice was consistently chosen by professional experts: 96% of linguists preferred DeepL Voice over the native translation solutions provided by Google, Microsoft, and Zoom, citing superior fluency and contextual accuracy. DeepL Voice for Zoom and DeepL Voice for Microsoft Teams achieved exceptional quality scores of 96.4/100 and 96.3/100, respectively, significantly outperforming competing platforms.

Yoichi Okuyama, Head of DX System Department at Pioneer, added: "Relying solely on English proficiency for global collaboration often slowed us down, as team members hesitated to contribute complex ideas. By implementing DeepL Voice, we've removed that friction and created a more inclusive environment where everyone can speak confidently in their native language. This shift has helped accelerate our business processes; with barriers removed, we've seen more active participation and faster decision-making across our global teams. It's transformed translation from a technical necessity into a key enabler for speed and efficiency."

Launching the next generation DeepL Translator platform

Alongside the Voice launch, DeepL is evolving its core Translator into the next-generation DeepL Translator platform, creating the end-to-end translation infrastructure for modern enterprises. DeepL is addressing the inefficiencies of traditional translation management, which often relies on slow, rigid and manual coordination that is very expensive for businesses.

"Global businesses no longer have a translation problem; they have an operating model problem, with today's language solutions often being too slow to scale and a costly drag on growth for businesses," added Jarek. "We're bringing translation and language fully into the AI age. By centralizing translation operations in an AI-first, multilingual platform, every team can access fast, high-quality translations without being held back by legacy tools or relying on expensive third-party language services."

With its new Translator platform, DeepL is tackling key pain points in enterprise translation operations.

Translation Flow: Translation no longer slows work down or sits in separate tools. Content moves through existing systems and is translated instantly, with the right terminology and tone applied automatically. Every team works from the same voice, without extra steps or manual coordination.

Translation no longer slows work down or sits in separate tools. Content moves through existing systems and is translated instantly, with the right terminology and tone applied automatically. Every team works from the same voice, without extra steps or manual coordination. Translation Quality Assessment : Teams can see exactly how reliable a translation is, with an evaluation criteria highlighting anything that might need attention. Instead of guessing, teams know when content is ready to use and when it needs a second look.

: Teams can see exactly how reliable a translation is, with an evaluation criteria highlighting anything that might need attention. Instead of guessing, teams know when content is ready to use and when it needs a second look. Ongoing improvements: Edits can be made directly in the product, with full control over the final output. Every correction is learned from, so translations continuously improve over time, adapting to each business as team members work.

By removing friction across the translation process, DeepL's Translator platform extends high-quality translation capabilities beyond a single function and into the hands of teams across the business, directly within their day-to-day workflows.

Geoffrey Wright, Global Solution Owner - GenAI and Digital Experience at Mondelēz International recently highlighted the impact of this shift: "At Mondelēz, we don't settle for slow—on the road or in our workflows. Our old translation process was like driving on a flat tyre, but DeepL is full service at 100 mph. By embedding their Language AI, teams like M&A and Legal are handling sensitive documents with top speed and total confidentiality. When you make the impossible look that easy, word travels fast; we've seen adoption accelerate across the entire organization."

About DeepL

DeepL is a global AI company building the language infrastructure that powers global business. More than 200,000 business teams and millions of individuals use DeepL's Language AI platform to communicate globally, collaborate and operate across languages in real time. By combining breakthrough AI models with enterprise-grade security and privacy, DeepL enables organizations to work seamlessly across markets and cultures. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has more than 1,000 employees and is backed by leading investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures. Learn more at www.deepl.com.

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