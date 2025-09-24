DeepL unveils marketplace for ready-made DeepL API solutions

Businesses can now easily discover and deploy trusted DeepL and partner apps, unlocking the full power of DeepL's AI translation and writing APIs

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today announced the launch of DeepL Marketplace , a centralized platform where businesses can discover and deploy trusted apps and integrations built on DeepL's industry-leading AI translation and writing APIs . As enterprise demand for the company's API solutions accelerates, DeepL Marketplace simplifies adoption with ready-made integrations that reduce the time, cost and complexity of implementation while working seamlessly with the tools businesses already use.

"The launch of DeepL Marketplace gives businesses even more ways to leverage our translation and writing APIs to solve their language and communication challenges at scale," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL. "Our focus is on making DeepL available wherever customers need it, and through our growing partner ecosystem and trusted integrations, we're making our technology even more accessible, flexible and easier to deploy."

Featuring both DeepL-built and partner-created applications, DeepL Marketplace offers a unified space to discover and enquire about integrations of its API for use cases ranging from localization to real-time translation and writing support. At launch, DeepL Marketplace offers integrations from a wide variety of trusted partners, including Becklyn GmbH, Consoltec, Like Reply GmbH, Phrase, cloudworx, Weglot, Robert, Coforge, Transcy, Gridly, Arveo, 1440, DigitAll360 and memoQ.

DeepL Marketplace also serves as a strategic channel for technology partners looking to expand their reach and impact. By building on DeepL's API and listing their solutions on DeepL Marketplace, partners gain exposure to the company's fast-growing network of over 200,000 business customers worldwide, including leaders like Mazda, Harvard Business Publishing, Softbank Robotics and more.

DeepL plans to expand the platform regularly with new integrations and partner offerings. To explore DeepL Marketplace or learn more about becoming a partner, visit https://marketplace.deepl-partners.com/ .

About DeepL

DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including the soon to be released DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com .

