DeepL named to TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced that it has been named to the fifth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Previous honorees have included global innovators like NVIDIA, Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, TikTok, and OpenAI.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

"It's an honor for DeepL to be named to TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies. This is an exciting moment for our team and a meaningful reminder of the impact behind our mission and technology," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL. "As the world becomes more connected, language plays an even bigger role, but it can also become a greater barrier in global business. At DeepL, we're proud to be building AI that's proven to help people and companies connect, collaborate and grow, across industries and no matter where they are in the world."

As businesses embrace AI, they're looking for solutions that deliver real impact, and DeepL's Language AI platform has become a critical investment for global success by solving one of the most critical, yet often overlooked, barriers to growth: language and communication. According to recent research, nearly 70% of US enterprises face unexpected operational challenges due to language barriers on a daily basis and 61% say these barriers have delayed or limited their global expansion.

Trusted by over 200,000 business customers including Softbank, Mazda, Harvard Business Publishing, the Ifo Institute and Panasonic Connect, DeepL is purpose-built to solve these challenges, redefining how companies operate and scale across borders. The DeepL platform offers written and spoken translation, AI-powered writing and editing tools and a robust API, helping teams communicate with clarity, consistency and speed across a range of use cases from customer support and legal documentation to sales, marketing and internal collaboration.

This recognition builds on DeepL's strong growth and accelerating industry momentum. DeepL was recently named to Forbes' 2025 AI 50 list for the second year in a row and recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2025, ranking #5 in the Applied AI category. ZDNET also recently ranked DeepL the #3 most popular AI tools globally, ahead of Perplexity AI, Google Translate, Gemini and Deepseek, further underscoring the growing demand for high-quality language solutions in everyday business communication and global operations.

For more information, check out the full TIME100 Most Influential Companies list here: time.com/100companies.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses and individuals everywhere. Over 200,000 customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions, specifically tuned for language, to transform business communication, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

