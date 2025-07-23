DeepL expands real-time voice translation capabilities with new features and upcoming Zoom integration

New languages and productivity enhancements strengthen DeepL Voice as enterprise adoption accelerates worldwide

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced several updates to its live speech translation solution, DeepL Voice, including expanded language support and advanced meeting productivity features, with Zoom Meetings integration coming soon. As adoption accelerates among enterprises such as Inetum, Cybozu and Brioche Pasquier, these enhancements further position DeepL Voice as an essential solution for seamless multilingual communication in today's global workplace.

DeepL Voice for Zoom

"Global businesses can't afford to be slowed down by language barriers. That's why over 200,000 business customers trust DeepL to help them communicate clearly every day," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder of DeepL. "These new updates to DeepL Voice enable teams to communicate in additional languages, including Mandarin Chinese, and stay productive with easy access to post-meeting transcripts and translations. And with upcoming availability on Zoom Meetings, we're making real-time, multilingual communication even more seamless, accessible and impactful for global teams."

Language barriers create daily friction for global businesses – nearly 70% report operational issues caused by language gaps in areas like internal collaboration, customer service and IT, and 61% say these challenges have slowed or limited their international growth. Launched in November 2024, DeepL Voice addresses this challenge by empowering multilingual speech translation in real time, both virtually and in person. DeepL Voice for Meetings provides translated captions during virtual meetings, while DeepL Voice for Conversations offers instant speech translation on mobile for dynamic face-to-face interactions.

Today's updates unlock even more capabilities for DeepL Voice, including:

Expanded language coverage: DeepL Voice now supports spoken input in three additional languages – Mandarin Chinese, Ukrainian, and Romanian – adding to its existing lineup (English, German, Japanese, Korean, Swedish, Dutch, French, Turkish, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Italian). Translated captions are available in 35 languages supported by DeepL Translator, with new additions Vietnamese and Hebrew.

DeepL Voice now supports spoken input in three additional languages – Mandarin Chinese, Ukrainian, and Romanian – adding to its existing lineup (English, German, Japanese, Korean, Swedish, Dutch, French, Turkish, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Italian). Translated captions are available in 35 languages supported by DeepL Translator, with new additions Vietnamese and Hebrew. Enhanced meeting productivity features: Full transcripts and translations from meetings to streamline notes, minutes and follow-up tasks can be downloaded with dedicated admin controls to maintain enterprise-level security and compliance.

In addition, DeepL Voice for Meetings will soon be available for Zoom Meetings, expanding beyond its existing Microsoft Teams integration to make multilingual communication accessible on one of the world's most widely used virtual meeting platforms. For in-person interactions, DeepL Voice for Conversations continues to be available on iOS and Android.

Amid this momentum, DeepL Voice is gaining traction among global enterprises such as Inetum, Cybozu and Brioche Pasquier, who are integrating the solution to break down language barriers and accelerate collaboration. Inetum, a global IT consultancy with nearly 28,000 employees in 19 countries, leverages DeepL Voice to assign consultants based on expertise rather than language fluency, ensuring the right skills are matched to the right projects and strengthening international teamwork.

"[With DeepL Voice], we can distribute our internal support teams across different countries, so that we can respond to any employee, regardless of language," said Sébastien Dumon, CTO team member, Inetum.

By leveraging proprietary AI models specifically tuned for real-time speech translation, DeepL Voice delivers the accuracy, quality, and security that businesses worldwide depend on to power critical communications. Security and data privacy are central to DeepL Voice, which adheres to the enterprise-grade standards DeepL is known for.

For more information on DeepL Voice, visit https://www.deepl.com/products/voice.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses and individuals everywhere. Over 200,000 customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions, specifically tuned for language, to transform business communication, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

