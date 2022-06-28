DEEPKI, ESG DATA INTELLIGENCE LEADER, ACQUIRES FABRIQ, THE INDUSTRY'S LEADING SAAS SOLUTION IN THE UK

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepki , the only company in the world offering a fully populated ESG data intelligence platform for the real estate sector, announces that it has acquired UK-based competitor, Fabriq , as part of its ambitious international growth strategy. This follows the announcement of €150 million of new funding in March.

Founded in 2014, Deepki's SaaS platform helps real estate investors, owners and managers improve the ESG performance of their real estate assets, and in the process maximise their value. The acquisition will consolidate Deepki's leadership position in Europe, where it already has offices in Paris, London, Berlin, Milan and Madrid.

Fabriq was founded in 2011 with the objective to drive a step-change in how buildings are operated from an environmental point of view. It has best-in-class technological software assets and boasts 40 clients across real estate owners and asset managers, which use its proprietary Fabriq OS SaaS platform, which focuses on the energy efficiency of real estate assets and has complementary features to Deepki's platform.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and Co-founder of Deepki, said:

"Fabriq is a strong brand and has an excellent reputation in the sector. Its existing technology is complementary to Deepki Ready and, combined with our advisory services, this makes it an exciting partner as we build the business globally.

"There is a huge opportunity for us to help real estate reach net zero. Urgent action is needed, and investors need to recognise that much more money needs to be directed to net zero strategies and that they may not have the expertise or resources necessary to tackle the enormous climate change challenge."

Benjamin Kott, Founder of Fabriq, adds: "We are very excited to be joining Deepki on its global growth journey and consolidating its leadership position. The two businesses provide a proposition which is second to none when it comes to helping real estate asset owners make informed decisions on improving building sustainability and performance and achieving real impact in reducing emissions from building operations in line with climate change policies."

Deepki's SaaS platform enables clients to gain a comprehensive overview of their portfolio's ESG performance, establish investment plans to reach net zero, and assess results. The platform is supported by carbon and ESG experts who partner with clients across data collection and analysis, through to ESG strategy definition and implementation.

SOURCE Deepki