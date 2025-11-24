DeepKeep recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in the latest MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrant for the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep , a platform ensuring secure and trustworthy enterprise AI, has been recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in the Generative AI Cybersecurity market space on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. The achievement highlights DeepKeep's commitment to delivering fully automated, accurate, and secure customer onboarding solutions while ensuring the safe, responsible, and compliant use of AI. These solutions help high-risk, regulated businesses prevent fraud and save costs, simplifying compliance-related tasks with automated full-cycle AI-driven verification, screening, and monitoring that enhance accuracy, security, and overall user experience.

Founded in 2021, DeepKeep is a cybersecurity startup dedicated to securing the future of enterprise AI. The company specializes in AI-native security, focusing on protecting businesses that use generative AI, large language models (LLMs), computer vision, and multimodal systems. Its mission is to ensure trust, safety, and compliance across the complete AI lifecycle—from research and development to deployment—by identifying, preventing, and mitigating AI-specific risks. DeepKeep's platform is designed to tackle the full spectrum of AI vulnerabilities, with features such as an AI Firewall, automated red-teaming, model scanning, and continuous monitoring to safeguard against prompt-injection attacks, data leaks, biases, and hallucinations. Its multi-layer, model-agnostic architecture allows compatibility with various AI models and enterprise infrastructures.

In 2024, DeepKeep secured USD 10 million in seed funding led by Awz Ventures to scale its AI security platform. The company has since been recognized by leading analysts, including Gartner and Omdia, as a key innovator in AI security. Serving clients across finance, technology, manufacturing, defense, and AI-driven industries, DeepKeep aims to fill the gap left by traditional cybersecurity tools—which are often inadequate for AI systems—and positions itself as an essential guardrail for safe, trustworthy, and compliant enterprise AI adoption worldwide.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

