DeepKeep Enhances Enterprise AI Protection with High-Precision Personal Data Guardrail

Part of DeepKeep's extensive AI Firewall, the new capability delivers industry-leading accuracy and regulatory coverage, setting a new benchmark for how enterprises protect personal data in AI workflows.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepKeep, the platform ensuring secure and trustworthy enterprise AI, today unveiled its Personally Identifiable Information (PII) guardrail, an advanced privacy protection capability designed to detect, redact, and block personal data within AI prompts and responses, preventing unintended data leakage. The guardrail is part of DeepKeep's suite of over 60 built-in AI guardrails – collectively forming the company's AI Firewall – within its end-to-end AI security platform. This capability is essential in helping enterprises meet global data protection regulations while building greater confidence in their AI systems, both internally and with customers.

As enterprises scale their use of AI, the risk of exposing personal information through model training data, employee prompts, or generated outputs has grown rapidly. In fact, 69% of business leaders cited AI data privacy as a top concern in 2025. PII remains highly sensitive and a prime target for cyberattacks and accidental leaks. To address these risks, DeepKeep's PII guardrail acts as an intelligent, robust security layer that integrates seamlessly into existing AI operations and directly supports global data protection laws such as Europe's GDPR, The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil's LGPD, and PIPA in South Korea. By detecting sensitive data in context, the capability helps secure brand reputation and reduces the risk of costly compliance violations.

Compared to similar existing tools – including Microsoft Presidio – DeepKeep's PII guardrail delivers both better and broader coverage, detecting a larger range of personal data categories with higher contextual precision. Using advanced AI models, the guardrail identifies personal data even when it digresses from standard formats and applies contextual understanding to determine what requires redacting and blocking. For example, while guardrail would prevent the exposure of email addresses in many contexts, it would not redact a publicly-available enterprise support team email address. Internal testing and benchmark evaluations show that DeepKeep's platform delivers stronger data-classification performance and smoother compliance workflows, with improved detection accuracy and fewer false alerts.

"As reliance on AI continues to grow exponentially, enterprises are increasingly reminded that they cannot afford to cut corners on AI security," said Yossi Atlevet, CTO of DeepKeep. "Our PII guardrail allows businesses to reclaim their power over data security, with a faster and more detailed layer of protection, ensuring that privacy and compliance are built into every stage of AI usage. With a continuous, intelligent layer of defense, this guardrail affords enterprises the ability to innovate responsibly and protect their employees' and their customers' data and trust."

The DeepKeep PII guardrail is available immediately as part of the DeepKeep platform. Existing customers can enable it directly within their dashboard, while new users can request a demo or consultation at https://www.deepkeep.ai/book-demo.

About DeepKeep

DeepKeep provides end-to-end AI security and trustworthiness across the full AI lifecycle. Its platform protects multimodal systems – including large language models and computer vision – helping enterprises deploy and use AI safely, accurately, and in compliance with security and privacy standards. With capabilities such as an AI Firewall, Automated AI Red Teaming, and advanced Model Scanning, DeepKeep enables cybersecurity teams to defend against vulnerabilities, data leakage, hallucinations, and bias while maintaining trust in AI-driven operations. Founded in 2021 by Rony Ohayon and a team of cybersecurity experts, DeepKeep is dedicated to securing the future of enterprise AI. For more information, visit deepkeep.ai.

