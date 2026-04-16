Deepdub Introduces the World's First Agentic Dubbing Co-Worker

Deepdub embeds the industry's first AI dubbing co-worker natively into its own Hollywood-vetted dubbing and localization workflow, delivering multi-lingual studio-grade quality and defining a new category of human-AI collaboration in localization

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, a foundational voice AI company, has launched the first Agentic Dubbing Co-Worker. As leaders in expressive voice technologies and trusted by major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms, the Co-Worker is embedded directly inside Deepdub's own production workflow and brings the craft, judgment, and fluency of a seasoned dubbing professional to every project. Already working alongside teams at many of Deepdub's enterprise clients, the Agentic Dubbing Co-Worker defines a new category of human-AI collaboration, operating as an active localization expert.

As global demand for localized content continues to accelerate, studios and streaming platforms are under increasing pressure to scale without compromising creative quality. While AI has transformed how localized content is created, until now, no localization provider has embedded AI as a working dubbing professional that has contextual understanding, creative instinct, and the production fluency to meaningfully collaborate at the team level across dozens of languages simultaneously, into their workflows.

Deepdub's Agentic Dubbing Co-Worker is built into the core of Deepdub's dubbing and localization workflow with a deep understanding of project structure, character voice, episodic continuity, and localization nuances. It reads and modifies content at the segment, character, and track level, generates and refines dialogue with cultural and dramatic sensitivity across languages, manages timeline markers, and performs structured quality control validations during export, all within a model where creative teams remain in command.

"By introducing the Agentic Dubbing Co-Worker directly into Deepdub's own dubbing and localization workflow, we are defining a new standard for how global content is localized and delivered at scale," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder, Deepdub. "This isn't AI that waits to be prompted, but a dubbing co-worker that understands the craft, knows the project, and takes initiative alongside your team inside the very workflow where production happens. That's a fundamentally different relationship between human expertise and AI, and it's one that allows studios to scale localization with greater efficiency, consistency, and creative confidence."

Deepdub's Agentic Dubbing Co-Worker operates at the orchestration layer of localization, within Deepdub's secure, enterprise-grade environment designed for large-scale dubbing operations. Backed by a global network of adapters, linguists, and creative talent spanning dozens of markets, Deepdub combines agentic AI with human expertise to scale localization across languages simultaneously, without sacrificing cultural nuance or creative quality.

"Scaling across 34 countries means localization isn't a nice-to-have, it's a growth driver," said Teresa López, CEO and Co-Founder at Love TV Channels. "Deepdub has already enabled us to bring content to millions of viewers across our European FAST channels in Spanish, Italian, and French for the first time. Its push into agentic AI reflects exactly the kind of forward-thinking partnership we need to stay innovative and competitive – delivering localized, engaging content to our viewers."

"Through our partnership with Deepdub, we are now able to support Japanese content providers who are at the forefront of bringing globally popular Japanese content, especially anime, to international markets, as well as the localization service providers (LSPs) that enable this process by delivering unprecedented levels of quality, speed, and consistency while keeping localization costs under control," said Yosuke Kaburagi, Managing Executive Officer at Innotech Corporation. "In the global market, localization is essential and demands both scale and speed. At the same time, Japanese content providers place an exceptionally strong emphasis on high-quality content. This initiative represents a significant leap forward, successfully addressing both of these demanding requirements."

Deepdub will showcase its Agentic Dubbing Co-Worker at NAB Show 2026, taking place April 18–22 in Las Vegas, where the company will exhibit within the AI Innovation Pavilion at Booth W2300L and present its latest advancements in agentic AI for scalable media localization on Monday, April 20th from 1:30 PM - 1:50 PM at W1143 Tech Chat Theater and Tuesday, April 21st from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM at W1333 AWS Theater.

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the foundational voice AI model company pioneering expressive voice technologies for global enterprises across TV, film, advertising, gaming, e-learning, and AI-agent applications. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Deepdub Media Contact

Kate Schoenstadt

Headline Media

kate@headline.media

IL:+972 54 777 6684