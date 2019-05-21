DeepBlue Technology impresses media and industry leaders with Panda Bus at 3rd World Intelligence Congress

The AI CITY framework is a large-scale city development plan using DeepBlue's AI products such as the Panda Bus, robots, and palm-vein technologies. The Panda Bus is a large AI-enabled, autonomous-driving, and luxurious heavy-duty commuter bus. Measuring 12 meters, it is powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery and has an autonomous driving level between L3 - L4. It also boasts other AI technologies, such as biometric scanners, in-vehicle robot assistants, voice recognition, smart advertisement sensors, and in-vehicle cameras all integrated into one single product.

Leaders and members of the media were invited to the the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city where some of DeepBlue's Panda buses, road sweepers and mobile retail vehicles are already in operation, which is proving to be a positive case study on how AI technologies can co-exist and serve the needs of the residents in making their lives more convenient and enjoyable. DeepBlue's Panda Bus is already running in seven cities, and is looking to expand even further this year.

At the event, DeepBlue's founder and CEO, Anderson Chen was invited to a round-table discussion on the topic 'Creating new opportunities in the digital economy' where top leaders espoused their views on how present technologies like AI, cloud computing, 5G networks and more will continue to shape and define our future. Chen said: "Applied research and product development will be the differentiating factor in the future as the upcoming technologies such as 5G, AV/VR, and computer vision are developed. Tech companies and startups which are able to translate these technologies to the masses and understanding how they will use it will see success."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889721/DeepBlue_Panda_Bus.jpg

SOURCE DeepBlue Technology