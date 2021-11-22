Deep tech startup Humans.ai announces upcoming token sale on Polkastarter

- Humans.ai launches IDO on Polkastarter on the 6th of December

- The company is raising $1,170,000 via the public token sale

- Whitelisting for the Humans.ai IDO is now open until the 26th of November

- Investors must pass the whitelisting process to be able to buy $HEART tokens

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep tech blockchain startup Humans.ai announces public token sale on December 6th, which will launch on the Polkastarter IDO platform , to help engage the community in the further development of the decentralised Humans.ai platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale.

Humans.ai has already raised $9 million from over 60 world-class investors in their private sale round, ranging from business leaders, tech executives and blockchain experts to community leaders and top management from tier-1 companies.

"This public token sale on Polkastarter is the next fundraising step for Humans.ai after the successful $9 million financing we raised through the private sale round. We plan to continue investing in innovation, empower creators to build without limitations, and innovate using blockchain technology and AI, everything based on governance and transparency for all AI models generated on the Humans.ai platform.", said Sabin Dima, CEO at Humans.ai.

The company plans to raise another $1,170,000 in the public token sale, set to start on the 6th of December on the Polkastarter IDO platform, to help fund the further development of the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain, with a strong focus on synthetic media. Interested investors must pass the whitelisting process , open until the 26th of November, in order to be able to purchase $HEART tokens during the company's IDO.

The Humans.ai team is building the next-generation blockchain platform that brings together an ecosystem of stakeholders around the use of AI to create at scale. It combines a library of AI tools into a creative studio suite where users will be able to pick and choose as they bring their ideas to life. Individuals are empowered to create and own their digital likenesses, which may be used by themselves and others in the creation of any number of digital assets. The synthetic media, AI apps, and other digital assets utilize blockchain technology to generate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as a way of creating transparency, provenance, accountability, and long-term governance.

About Humans.ai

Humans.ai is the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain. It is creating an all-in-one platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale, beginning with an initial focus on synthetic media. Through its creative studio and token-based ownership and accountability system, Humans.ai is designed to ensure contributions are fairly rewarded and that every AI is kept honest over the long term.

Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a cross-chain token offering platform that enables the sale of tokens from different projects, reducing investor risks while increasing earnings and reward potential through a decentralized and interoperable environment.

SOURCE Humans.ai