Deep North Rebrands as StrataVision

Cutting-Edge Computer Vision Company Embraces New Name to Reflect New Leadership and Accelerated Growth Strategy*

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep North, an industry pioneer in on-site computer vision analytics, is excited to announce that it has rebranded as StrataVision. This name change is part of a strategic initiative to better align the company's identity with its vision of fully realizing the transformative potential of computer vision and AI in the physical world, enabling businesses to deliver more exceptional customer experiences.

StrataVision logo

"Our new name, StrataVision, signifies our commitment to delivering insights that empower our clients to make informed, impactful decisions," said Bjoern Petersen, CEO of StrataVision. "As we continue to push the boundaries of technology, we want our brand to reflect our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that keep our clients ahead of the curve."

Why the Change?

Over the past year, the company has welcomed a new leadership team that embodies the vision and expertise needed to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Their extensive experience and proven track records in the industry will be invaluable as StrataVision continues to advance its technology and expand its market presence. This rebranding initiative underscores the company's mission to lead the way in cutting-edge technology and to meet the evolving needs of its customers in various industries, including retail, commercial properties, and federal government.

What to Expect

The transition to StrataVision will involve a new logo and a refreshed website (www.stratavision.com), set to go live on July 23, 2024. The new brand identity will be reflected across all products, communications, and experiences, ensuring a seamless transition for customers, partners, and stakeholders. Despite the change in name, StrataVision will continue to deliver the high-quality, AI-driven analytics solutions that Deep North was known for, with an unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. Their IP backed computer vision platform is driving tangible outcomes across geographies such as an immediate enhancement in loss prevention and safety, differentiated customer engagements, and a significant return on both technical and operational investment.

About StrataVision

StrataVision's AI powered, computer vision platform revolutionizes on-site analytics, enabling businesses across geographies to unlock actionable insights for enhanced decision-making, operational efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences. With unparalleled accuracy, speed and simplicity, StrataVision equips businesses with the tools and insights they need to excel in today's ever-evolving market landscape.

Contact: Shari Rothman, shari.rothman@stratavision.com

