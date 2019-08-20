Deep Learning Chipset Market to Touch US$1,264.78 Mn by 2025; Rising Number of Startups to Bolster the Growth - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deep learning chipset market is estimated to pick up pace with the presence of a few entry barriers in the market. This is due to unpatented technologies, because of which the startups have started to encash the opportunity to penetrate in the market.

However, the deep learning chipset market across the globe is foreseen to appear fragmented in coming years. In this case, the key chip manufacturers are likely to hold their currently existing positions, thus making it tough for new entrants to flourish. These players are investing in several business strategies such as, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. For example, Google Inc. in January 2016, decided to collaborate with Movidius to improve its deep learning portfolio on smart devices. This was further acquired by Intel Corporation. In the same year, in August, Intel took over Nervana Systems as well to fortify its deep learning chipset market position in the making of hardware chipsets platform.

According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global deep learning chipset market is prognosticated to register an astral expansion with a CAGR of 24.7% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The analysts estimate a promising growth scope in the market by the end of forecasts period with a revenue valuation worth US$1,264.78 mn. This value is foreseen to increase from the initial value in 2015 of worth US$150.17 mn.

GPU to Lead by 2025 Due to Its Improved Performance with CPU for Deep Learning

Based on type, the global deep learning chipset market is classified into five major categories Central Processing Units (CPUs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). Because of its faster processing and complicated algorithm, the FPGA and ASIC segments are expected to experience high demand in the forthcoming years. Among these, the ASIC segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.5% in the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. Besides, CPU is the most important component of a PC, also responsible for carrying out the instructions and processing required for a result, following the instruction from computer software and hardware. Nevertheless, by the end of 2025, the graphics processing units (GPUs) is foreseen to emerge as a key chipset among the rest of them, owing to its better performing ability combined with CPU for deep learning.

North America to Lead Deep Learning Chipset Market Due to Increasing Research Activities in Region

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global deep learning chipset market, with highest demand generated from the region. This is attributed to the increasing number of startups in the US. These startups are investing heavily in research activities to develop new technologies and artificial intelligence supported applications. But, the developing countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to help Asia Pacific emerge as a contending region as far as revenue is concerned in coming years. The North America deep learning chipset market by the end of forecast period is valued to be around worth US$335.46 mn. The valuation of Asia Pacific is expected to be around worth US$444.64 bn in terms of revenue.

Some of the leading players operating in the global deep learning chipset market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Google Inc., CEVA Inc., IBM Corporation, Xilinx, Teradeep Inc., Graphcore, and Advanced Micro Devices. However, 2016 was ruled by INTEL Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation collectively.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Title: Deep Learning Chipset Market (Type - Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs); Compute Capacity - Low (<1 TFlops) and High (>1 TFlops); End-User - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Market Segmentation

Type

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Others

Compute Capacity

Low (<1TFlops)

High (>1 TFlops)

End-User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

