Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market to Garner $654.67 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in focus on e-mobility and need of highly precise surgical tools in the medical applications have boosted the global deep hole drilling machines market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market by Type (BTA Machines and Gun Drilling Machines), Operation (CNC and Non-CNC), and Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, General Machinery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global deep hole drilling machines industry was pegged at $519.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $654.67 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in focus on e-mobility and need of highly precise surgical tools in the medical applications have boosted the global deep hole drilling machines market. However, lack of skilled labor in the manufacturing industry, fluctuation in raw material prices hamper the market. On the contrary, automation in the manufacturing industry and technological advancements in deep hole drilling machines, are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Governments of various countries have temporarily halted manufacturing activity in several industries, which in turn, affected the deep hole drilling machines supply chain.

The damped demand for oil and plummeting pricing &production have reduced the demand for deep hole drilling machines.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7539?reqfor=covid

The gun drilling machine segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2027

By type, the gun drilling machine segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global deep hole drilling machines market, owing to high demand for precision gun drilling machines in the medical industry. The report includes analysis of the BTA machine.

The automotive segment dominated the market

By application, the automotive segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global deep hole drilling machines market, due to increased focus on e-mobility in the automobile industry. However, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to high technological advancements in aerospace and defense machinery.

Download Sample PDF (201 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7539

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, owing to high technological advancements in manufacturing process mainly in China and Japan. However, the global deep hole drilling machines market across LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in manufacturing infrastructure.

Major market players

botek Präzisionsbohrtechnik GmbH

HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd.

Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.

KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill)

Hochent ( Shanghai ) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT)

) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT) Mollart Engineering Limited

I.M.S.A. S.r.l.

TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH

TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co.

Cheto Corporation S.A.

Interested in Procuring Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7539

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Drilling Machine Market: The global drilling machine market was valued at $16.54 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $28.76 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Manufactured Housing Market: The global manufactured housing market size was valued at $27,188 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.

IoT in Construction Market: The global IoT in construction market size is expected to reach $19,039.8 million in 2027, from $8,179.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Demolition Robot Market: The global demolition robot market size was valued at $234,900.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $633,199.3 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2%.

Mini Excavators Market: The global mini excavators market size is expected to reach $11,873.9 million by 2027 from $9,003.8 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Hole Saw Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Tunneling and Rock Drilling Equipment Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Pile Driving Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research