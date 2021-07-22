Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size to Reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2028: Increasing focus on developing technologically advanced electrodes and high preference for non-invasive surgical procedures are key factors driving market growth, Says Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 1.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Increasing advancements in stimulation methods

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing focus on developing technologically advanced electrodes and high preference for non-invasive surgical procedures are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing focus on clinical trials to ascertain the safety and efficacy of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) procedure in a number of clinical applications is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Ongoing research and number of clinical trials on DBS is allowing researchers and scientists to gain valuable insights on mechanisms of deep brain stimulation, to discover new brain targets for existing and new indications, as well as to refine targeting techniques and post-operative programming techniques for optimizing clinical and therapeutic outcomes. In recent years, a number of clinical trials have been conducted to investigate therapeutic efficiency of deep brain stimulation as a treatment modality for patients suffering behavioral, functional, and cognitive disabilities associated with Alzheimer's Disease.

Implantable electrodes which measures brain activity reliably and deliver electrical stimulus to targeted tissues of the brain are being increasingly employed in treatment of a number of neuropsychiatric disorders and neurological diseases. In recent years, flexible thin-film electrodes have gained particular attention for minimizing the rate of damage and invasiveness upon implantation. Researchers are also aiming to optimize electrodes mechanical and electrical properties to safely deliver electrical impulses to the brain. Increasing usage of electrodes for treating a number of neurodegenerative disorders coupled with growing demand for technologically advanced electrodes among healthcare professionals is expected to drive market growth. Ongoing research activities to develop biocompatible electrode to treat neurological disorders is further driving revenue growth of the market.

Furthermore, rapid advancements in stimulation procedures, including development of regulated Implantable Pulse Generators (IPG), advanced waveform shapes, and temporal patterns of stimulation can potentially improve efficiency of simulation and can also provide symptom relief for a longer period of time, thereby significantly improving clinical outcome and quality of patient's life. However, high risk of post-operative complications after DBS procedure is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In March 2021 , Medtronic PLC announced that it received CE Mark approval for its SenSight directional lead system for deep brain stimulation therapy to treat symptoms associated with movement disorders and epilepsy. The novel technology potentially detect Local Field Potentials (LFPs) and offers directional stimulation to provide personalized care and treatment.

Dual-channel deep brain stimulation segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of dual-channel deep brain stimulators in hospitals to treat various neurological disorders.

Epilepsy segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of epilepsy and continuous research and ongoing clinical trials for improving the mechanism of deep brain stimulation to effectively treat epilepsy and improve quality of life of patients.

Hospitals segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing adoption of deep brain stimulation devices, rising investment to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services, and availability of highly qualified neurosurgeons to perform deep brain stimulation procedure.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to upsurge in number of neurological disorders, improvements in regulatory framework, and increasing product approvals for DBS devices in countries in the region.

market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to upsurge in number of neurological disorders, improvements in regulatory framework, and increasing product approvals for DBS devices in countries in the region. Some major players in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Neuronetics Inc., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., NeuroPace Inc., Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Nevro Corporation, LinaNova PLC, and NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global deep brain stimulation devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Single-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Parkinson's Disease (PD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tumor

Obsessive Compulsory Disorder (OCD)

Dystonia

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Neurological Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

