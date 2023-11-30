Dedalus and Ibex Launch an End-to-End AI-powered Digital Pathology Solution, Streamlining Cancer Diagnosis Across Europe

The new solution is now commercially available in major European markets and sets a new standard for anatomic pathology lab digitization by seamlessly integrating Ibex's Galen™ platform into Dedalus' comprehensive Digital Pathology (DP) Solution. It enables full digitization of anatomic pathology labs with a next-generation Anatomic Pathology Information System (AIS) & DP solution, harnessing the power of data and AI for assisted case prioritization, advanced image analysis, and reproducible diagnoses. The increasing demand for pathology services posed by the growing number of cancer patients and global shortage of trained pathologists, leads pathology laboratories to actively seek efficiency-enhancing solutions that enable labs to maintain high accuracy levels while reducing time to diagnosis and optimizing diagnostic workflows.

The joint solution leverages the capabilities of Dedalus' End-to-End Digital Pathology Solution, featuring a novel, holistic approach for digitizing anatomic pathology labs, together with Ibex's Galen™, the most widely deployed AI technology in pathology, now seamlessly integrated to enable efficient routine work from a single application.

Galen's AI-powered findings are available on the joint solution, that supports pathologists in the diagnosis of prostate, breast and gastric biopsies with improved accuracy, AI-powered decision support tools, streamlined reporting, improved laboratory efficiency, and increased diagnostic confidence1,2,3,4.

"As the premier anatomic pathology information systems provider in Europe, Dedalus takes great pride in partnering with Ibex to introduce this integrated solution. This collaboration harmonizes Dedalus' expertise in pathology information systems with Ibex's cutting-edge AI-powered diagnostics. It reflects our commitment to advancing anatomic pathology, equipping pathologists with a state-of-the-art solution that fosters increasingly accurate and timely diagnoses. The potential for enhancing patient outcomes is substantial, and we are leading the way in this transformative journey," says Marlen Suller, Head of In Vitro Diagnostics Business Unit at Dedalus.

"Our solutions lead the AI revolution in pathology with algorithms and tools that drive consistent improvement in the quality and efficiency of cancer diagnosis in our growing customer base," said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-founder of Ibex Medical Analytics. "We are excited to partner with Dedalus, the leading diagnostic software provider in Europe, to embed AI deeply within their information system and offer pathologists a truly end-to-end solution combining AI findings with digital images, patient information and lab processes together in a single unified workflow – a game changer for pathology departments in Europe."

The joint solution will be presented at the Digital Pathology & AI Congress, taking place in London on December 7-8. To learn more and watch a live demonstration, visit the Dedalus and Ibex booths.

ABOUT Dedalus

Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe, supporting the digital transformation of 6700 hospitals and 5700 Laboratories worldwide, processing its solutions for more than 540 millions of population worldwide. Dedalus supports the whole continuum of care, offering open standards-based solutions serving each actor of the Healthcare Ecosystem to provide better care in a healthier planet.

For more information, visit www.Dedalus.com

ABOUT IBEX

Ibex Medical Analytics is transforming cancer diagnostics with world-leading clinical grade AI-powered solutions for pathology. Empowering physicians and supporting pathologists, Ibex is on a mission to provide accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis for every patient. Ibex's Galen™ is the first and most widely deployed AI-powered platform in pathology. Pathologists worldwide use Galen™ as part of their everyday routine to improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, implement comprehensive quality control measures, reduce turnaround times and boost productivity with more efficient workflows. For additional company information, please visit https://ibex-ai.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Multiple Galen solutions are CE marked (IVDD and IVDR) and registered with the UK MHRA and Swissmedic. For more information, including indication for use and regulatory approval in other countries, contact Ibex Medical Analytics.

