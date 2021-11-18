Decorative Paints Market to Gain as Demand for Emulsion-based Paints Surges, Enabling the Global Sale to Grow at 4.3% CAGR through 2031: FMI

The latest research on the decorative paints market by FMI provides detailed analysis of key factors and opportunities augmenting growth in the market. The decorative paints industry analysis uncovers critical trends driving sales across segments in terms of product type, formulation, application, and sales channel.

DUBAI, U.A.E., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent survey by FMI, the global decorative paints market size is expected to top US$ 57.8 Bn in 2021. Increasing construction of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings across the world is driving the market. On account of this, the decorative paints market is projected to surpass US$ 87.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Sales of decorative paints grew at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2016 and 2020. Increasing disposable income, growing standard of living, and rising infrastructural spending by consumers to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their homes are some of the primary factors facilitating the demand for decorative paints. Driven by this, the sales in the Decorative Paints Market are expected to rise at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-439

Owners of commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, and malls are increasingly focusing on improving their interiors to create a warm and welcoming ambiance for increasing customer footfall. In addition to this, expansion of the construction sector due to the trend of urbanization across India, China, and other countries is estimated to propel the demand for decorative paints at a year-on-year growth of 4% through 2021.

On the basis of formulation, the emulsion-based decorative paints segment is projected to account for more than half of the overall revenue share in the market. The primary factor favoring the growth in the segment is the ability of these paints to provide a range of finishes such as silk, flat matt, statin, gloss sheen, and others on substrates as per the customer requirement.

"Leading manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop new paints with light absorption, insulation reflection, and anti-skid properties to protect walls from temperature change, moisture, and ultraviolet (UV) radiations. These efforts are expected to bode well for the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Decorative Paints Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to emerge as the largest market in North America , expanding at year-over-year growth of 4.1% through 2021 .

, expanding at year-over-year growth of . China is projected to hold the dominant share in the East Asia market, accounting for nearly 70% of the regional sales in 2021.

is projected to hold the dominant share in the market, accounting for nearly 70% of the regional sales in 2021. The market in India is anticipated to register the fastest growth in South Asia & Pacific, surging at a CAGR of 5.2% over the assessment period.

is anticipated to register the fastest growth in & Pacific, surging at a over the assessment period. Japan and South Korea markets are anticipated to cumulatively account for more than 8.8% of the total decorative paints sales by the end of 2021.

and markets are anticipated to cumulatively account for more than 8.8% of the total decorative paints sales by the end of 2021. Based on the application, the interior segment has emerged as the most remunerative segment in the market, exhibiting sales growth at year-over-year of 4.1% in 2021.

Key Drivers

Introduction of environment-friendly, anticorrosive protection, and low volatile organic compounds (VOC) paints is expected to facilitate the growth in the decorative paints market.

Rising demand for interior decorations and increasing renovating activities in residential & commercial houses to improve the aesthetic appeal are spurring the sales of interior paints.

View TOC & Report Preview at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/decorative-paints-market

Key Restraints

Volatility in the cost of essential ingredients, such as Titanium Dioxide (TiO2), for the production of decorative paints is hampering the growth in the market.

Implementation of stringent regulations regarding the use of petroleum-based paints and rising awareness about the presence of heavy toxic metals such as Lead in decorative paints are restraining the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the global decorative paints market are the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., RPM International, Nippon Paints and Asian Paints. As per FMI, these players are estimated to account for nearly 41% of total sales in 2021.

Leading companies are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration to expand their production capacity and enhance their product portfolio. Some of the players are also aiming at product development by investing in research and development activities to boost their market presence. For instance,

In November 2020 , Eastman Chemical, an American chemical company, announced its plans to invest for increasing the production capacity at its tertiary Decorative Paints manufacturing facility in Ghent, Belgium , by the end of 2021.

, Eastman Chemical, an American chemical company, announced its plans to invest for increasing the production capacity at its tertiary Decorative Paints manufacturing facility in Ghent, , by the end of 2021. In June 2017 , Sherwin-Williams Company, a leading paints manufacturing company, announced acquiring an American manufacturer of paints and coatings, Valspar Corp. The acquisition will assist the company to increasing its production capacity and expand its paints & coatings product portfolio.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Azko Nobel N.V.

Sherwin – Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Asian Paints Limited

NIPSEA GROUP (Nippon Paint)

Valspar Corporation

Jotun

BASF-SE

Berger Paints India Limited

RPM International Inc.

KANSAI Paints Co., Ltd.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-439

More Valuable Insights on Decorative Paints Market

The latest report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a detailed analysis on the global decorative paints market, forecast sales and demand growth for the assessment period 2021-2031. The study reveals growth projections in decorative paints market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Water based paints

Solvent based paints

By Formulation:

Emulsion based paints

Distemper

By Application:

Interior Paints

Exterior Paints

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Price

Premium

Medium

Economical

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

By Product Type:

Water based paints

Solvent based paints

By Formulation:

Emulsion based paints

Distemper

By Application:

Interior Paints

Exterior Paints

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Price

Premium

Medium

Economical

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-439

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into decorative paints market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for decorative paints market between 2021 and 2031

Decorative paints market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Decorative paints market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals and materials Domain

UV Coatings Market: UV Coatings Market By Base, Composition, End-use Industry & By Region for 2021 - 2031: Analysis and Review.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Over US$ 1.15 BN Incremental Opportunity to be Created in Renewable Naphtha Market Driven by High Demand for Bioplastics: FMI

Lithium Mining Market: Lithium Mining Market to Benefit from Increasing Demand for Electronic Vehicles with Sales Increasing at 8.5% in 2021.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/decorative-paints-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/decorative-paints-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights