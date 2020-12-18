Decoding the route to SHAREit's global success

SHAREit's primary feature is the peer to peer file transfer. SHAREit allows users to share pictures, music, and more, with other devices without using an active internet or Bluetooth connection. With file transfer speeds that reach up to 20mb/s, SHAREit's efficacy in the space is unmatched. Additionally, SHAREit also ensures secure application transfers with Google Play's Peer-to-Peer Offline App Sharing. The feature lets users share apps via SHAREit while Google Play will determine shared app's authenticity even when the device is offline. It will then add the shared apps to the user's Play Library and also manage app updates when the device comes back online.

Commenting on SHAREit's journey, Karam Malhotra, Partner & Global VP, SHAREit said, "We at SHAREit regard technology and localization as the most important factor for our success. In the past few years, we have worked towards strengthening our team globally making strides in various industries while strengthening our core peer to peer app transfer feature by associating with Google Play. We are on a journey to ensure digital entertainment of all types could be equally accessible by everyone, by becoming the one-stop service platform allowing users to browse, download, and transfer content and play games with ease."

Besides file sharing, SHAREit has also made strides as a gaming and content discovery, consumption and sharing platform. SHAREit has a separate gaming center on the application which offers HTML5 games, gaming videos and an option to download hot games. It is one of the largest catalogues of mobile games, from developers across the globe. With consistent advances in terms of content, SHAREit has successfully leveraged the popularity of local regional content to establish itself as the hub for short format videos and has hence seen its user base grow worldwide. SHAREit now boasts a user base of over 1.8 billion users globally speaking 45 languages in about 200 countries and regions. The application currently has more than 500 million monthly active users globally.

About SHAREit:

SHAREit is an online and offline platform that provides a variety of entertainment options, including online streaming videos, file transfer, and gaming. According to AppAnnie, SHAREit app was the 6th most downloaded app in 2019 across the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store. There are more than 1.8 billion users worldwide, SHAREit's Monthly Active Users (MAU) has exceeded 500 million and operating in 45 different languages.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388143/QQ20201217_153258_2x.jpg

SOURCE SHAREit