Decisions of UPM-Kymmene Corporation's Annual General Meeting

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Decisions of the Annual General Meeting) April 9, 2026 at 16:15 EEST

HELSINKI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held today, April 9, 2026, in Helsinki (the "Annual General Meeting").

The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements for 2025 and resolved on a dividend of €1.50 per share for the financial period 2025. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Remuneration Report and the Remuneration Policy, resolved on the election of the auditor and the sustainability reporting assurer for the financial period 2027, authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares and special rights entitling to shares, the repurchase of the company's own shares and charitable contributions. Magnus Groth and Piia Karhu were elected as new directors to the Board. Piia-Noora Kauppi and Kim Wahl stepped down from the Board.

Financial statements and dividend

The Annual General Meeting adopted the company's financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period January 1 – December 31, 2025. A dividend of €1.50 per share is paid, as proposed by the Board of Directors. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first dividend instalment of €0.75 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the first dividend instalment, April 13, 2026. The payment date for the first dividend instalment is April 21, 2026. The second dividend instalment of €0.75 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the second dividend instalment, October 30, 2026. The payment date for the second dividend instalment is November 6, 2026.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be nine, and Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, Henrik Ehrnrooth, Jari Gustafsson, Melanie Maas-Brunner, Topi Manner, Marjan Oudeman and Martin à Porta were re-elected to the Board. Magnus Groth and Piia Karhu were elected as new directors to the Board. The directors' term of office will end at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration Report

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Remuneration Report for the financial period 2025. The decision made by the Annual General Meeting is advisory.

Remuneration Policy

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Remuneration Policy. Resolution of the Annual General Meeting is advisory.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The remuneration of the Chair of the Board, Deputy Chair of the Board and the members of the Board will remain unchanged, and it was resolved that the Chair of the Board will be paid an annual base fee of €240,000, the Deputy Chair of the Board an annual base fee of €150,000 and other members of the Board an annual base fee of €120,000.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to pay the following annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors' committees:

- Audit Committee: Chair €50,000 and members €30,000

- Remuneration Committee: Chair €30,000 (previously €27,500) and members €15,000 (previously €10,000)

- Nomination and Governance Committee: Chair €30,000 (previously €20,000) and members €15,000 (previously €10,000).

The annual base fees are paid in company shares and cash so that approximately 40 per cent will be payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. The annual committee fees are paid in cash. If the term of a member of the Board terminates before the Annual General Meeting of 2027, the Board has a right to resolve upon potential reclaim of the annual fees as it deems fit.

The company will pay any costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of the company shares. Shares thus purchased may not be transferred within two years from the purchase date or until the director's membership of the Board has ended, whichever occurs first.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved that directors are compensated for actual travel and accommodation expenses related to Board and committee work against invoices.

Election of the auditor for the financial period 2027 and election of the sustainability reporting assurer for the financial period 2027

Ernst & Young Oy, a firm of authorized public accountants, was re-elected as the company's auditor for the financial period 2027. Ernst & Young Oy has informed the company that Authorized Public Accountant (KHT) Mikko Järventausta will be the lead audit partner. He has held this position since April 9, 2026.

Ernst & Young Oy, a firm of authorized sustainability audit, was elected as the company's sustainability reporting assurer for the financial period 2027. Ernst & Young Oy has informed the company that Authorized Sustainability Auditor (KRT) Mikko Järventausta will act as the principally responsible sustainability reporting assurer. He has held this position since April 9, 2026.

It was resolved that the remuneration and reimbursements of the auditor and the sustainability reporting assurer will be paid against invoices approved by the company.

Authorization to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the issuance of new shares, transfer of treasury shares and issuance of special rights entitling to shares in proportion to the shareholders' existing shareholdings in the company, or in a directed share issue, deviating from the shareholder's pre-emptive subscription right. The Board of Directors may also resolve on a share issue without payment to the company itself. The aggregate maximum number of new shares that may be issued and treasury shares that may be transferred is 25,000,000 including also the number of shares that can be received on the basis of the special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The new shares may be issued and the treasury shares transferred either against payment or without payment. The authorization is valid for 18 months from the date of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, and it revoked the authorization granted by the previous Annual General Meeting to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares.

Authorization to resolve on the repurchase of the company's own shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the repurchase of a maximum of 50,000,000 of the company's own shares using the company's non-restricted shareholders' equity, as resolved by the Board. The price paid for the shares under the authorization shall be based on the market price formed on the securities markets or a price otherwise formed in a competitive process. The shares may be repurchased either through an offer to all shareholders on equal terms or through other means and otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the company's shareholders (directed repurchases). Shares may be repurchased to be cancelled, held to be reissued, transferred further or for other purposes resolved by the Board. The authorization also includes the right to accept the company's own shares as a pledge. The company may enter into derivative, share lending or other arrangements customary in capital market practice in connection with the repurchases. The authorization is valid for 18 months from the date of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, and it revoked the authorization granted by the previous Annual General Meeting to repurchase the company's own shares to the extent that the Board of Directors has not previously resolved to repurchase shares based on the authorization.

Authorization to resolve on charitable contributions

The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on contributions not exceeding a total of €1,000,000 for charitable or corresponding purposes and to resolve on the recipients, purposes and other terms and conditions of the contributions. Contributions would be primarily granted under the company's Share and Care program. The authorization is valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website www.upm.com/agm2026 no later than April 23, 2026.

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM – we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #materialsolutions #WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/decisions-of-upm-kymmene-corporation-s-annual-general-meeting,c4332685