Decisions at Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Annual General Meeting of Securitas AB (publ) the following was resolved:

Appropriation of profit and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Statement of Income and the Balance Sheet for the Parent Company as well as the Consolidated Statement of Income and the Consolidated Balance Sheet as per December 31, 2019. In accordance with the revised proposal of the Board, the meeting resolved that no dividend should be distributed for the financial year 2019. The Annual General Meeting discharged the Board of Directors and the President from liability for the financial year of 2019.

Board of directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members shall be eight, with no deputy members. The Meeting re-elected Ingrid Bonde, John Brandon, Anders Böös, Fredrik Cappelen, Carl Douglas, Marie Ehrling, Sofia Schörling Högberg and Dick Seger. Marie Ehrling was re-elected Chairman of the Board. The fee to the Board members was determined to SEK 7,730,000 in total (including fees for committee work) apportioned so that the Chairman of the Board shall receive SEK 2,200,000, the deputy Chairman SEK 845,000 and the other Board members SEK 635,000 each. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 325,000, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee SEK 100,000, a member of the Audit Committee SEK 200,000 and a member of the Remuneration Committee SEK 50,000.

Auditor

As auditors, the Annual General Meeting decided to elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, Stockholm, with authorized accountant Patrik Adolfson as auditor in charge, for a period up to and including the Annual General Meeting for 2021. The auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior management

The Annual General Meeting adopted, in accordance with the Board's proposal, guidelines for remuneration to senior management.

Authorization of the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's shares

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to resolve upon acquisitions and transfers of the company's own shares of Series B.

Incentive programs

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and consistent with the last ten years, to implement a share related incentive program for the Group. Further, the Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and consistent with 2019, to implement a long-term incentive program (LTI 2020/2022).

Securitas is your intelligent protective services partner. We base our protective services on customer-specific needs through

different combinations of on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety and corporate risk

management. Everywhere from homes to airports, our 370 000 employees are making your world a safer place.

