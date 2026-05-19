Decision Governance to Enhance Accountability and Transparency of Decisions in Enterprises

The decision governance gap was always there. AI agents just made it impossible to ignore.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule makes the case that accountability, explainability, and decision quality are not AI problems. They are governance problems that enterprises have carried for years and can no longer defer.

FlexRule, creator of the Decision-Centric Approach®, today called on business leaders to address the decision governance gap: a structural accountability failure that has existed in organizations long before AI, and that the rapid deployment of AI agents is now forcing into the open.

The gap is not new. Enterprises have always made consequential decisions on credit, claims, risk, compliance, operations, and exceptions without ever making those decisions explicit, clear, and transparent. The logic that drives outcomes lives in individual judgment, unversioned policy documents, and system configurations that no governance framework owns. When an outcome is wrong, no one can reconstruct why. When a regulator asks for an explanation, there is no decision record to produce. When policy changes, no one knows which decisions it reaches.

FlexRule calls this decision debt: the accumulated liability of decisions that were never made explicit, never owned, and never governed. Like technical debt, it grows silently. Like financial debt, it hurts the P&L, because decisions are the lever organizations use to control and align outcomes, and poor decision quality, lack of explainability, and lack of defensibility compound across cost, risk, compliance, and customer experience.

That debt was manageable when decisions moved at human speed. It is not manageable when AI agents make thousands of decisions per minute, autonomously, across every function in the enterprise. AI agents do not create decision debt. They inherit it, and they scale it.

"The accountability problem, the explainability problem, the decision quality problem: these existed long before AI. Enterprises just learned to live with the cost. AI agents have raised that cost to a level that boards and regulators will no longer absorb. The urgency is new. The problem is not."

— Arash Aghlara, CEO, FlexRule

Decision governance, as FlexRule defines it, is the discipline of making decisions explicit, owned, explainable, and continuously improved across manual, automated, and AI-driven operations.

Made by a person following a policy, a rules engine executing logic, or an AI agent acting on a model. The actor changes in a multi-actor environment. The governance requirement does not.

Without it, three failure modes compound over time.

Accountability failure: when an outcome cannot be traced to a decision, and a decision cannot be traced to a policy, no one owns the result.

Explainability failure: when the logic behind a decision is inaccessible to customers, regulators, or internal audit, the organization cannot defend what it has done.

Decision quality failure: when decisions are inconsistent across teams, channels, and systems, the organization is not executing a strategy. It is producing variance and calling it operations.

FlexRule's platform addresses all three by making decisions and their logic explicit and governing them as organizational assets: versioned, owned, measurable, and continuously improved across manual, automated, and AI-driven decision points.

The platform includes Decision Asset Management for cataloging and controlling decision models across the enterprise; explainability tooling that produces human-readable decision records; and a no-code modeling environment based on the open standard Decision Model and Notation (DMN) with Conformance Level 3 that puts decision ownership in the hands of business functions without engineering hardcoding that keeps decisions implicit and unmanaged.

"Everybody governs something. Nobody governs outcomes. That is the gap. And every organization scaling AI right now is about to feel exactly how wide it is."

— Arash Aghlara, CEO, FlexRule

The FlexRule Decision Governance platform is available now.

Organizations seeking to assess their decision governance posture can learn more at:

https://www.flexrule.com/solutions/decision-governance

About FlexRule

We accelerate organizations' transition from traditional data-driven models to decision-centric organizations. The Decision-Centric Approach® enables enterprises to make optimized, customer-centric, and situation-aware business decisions by treating decisions as first-class citizens and governing them as enterprise assets.



FlexRule enables enterprises to govern, automate, and augment decisions across manual, automated, and AI-driven operations in regulated industries.



More information: https://www.flexrule.com

Media Contact:

Goli Tajadod

FlexRule Pty Ltd

Goli.Tajadod@FlexRule.com

+1 (323) 99 960 39

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876468/FlexRule_logo_512_Logo.jpg