Dechert's Gus Black Named to Financial News' Top 50 Most Influential Lawyers List

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gus Black , co-chair of Dechert's global financial services group, chair of Dechert's London office and member of the firm's Policy Committee, has been named to the annual Financial News' "Most Influential Lawyers" list, which profiles Europe's 50 most influential individuals working in the legal industry.

This is the second annual list of "Most Influential Lawyers" by Financial News, with Mr. Black also being included on the 2021 list .

Mr. Black focuses his practice on investment funds (emphasizing private equity, debt and hedge funds), establishing and restructuring international asset management businesses, corporate and commercial transactions in the asset management sector and general UK financial services regulation.

In the sphere of private fund formation, Mr. Black has advised sponsors and cornerstone investors on the structuring, re-structuring, formation and investment of numerous funds and other co-investment structures ranging widely in size, strategy and focus (including numerous hedge strategies, hybrid, private equity, public and private debt, emerging markets, clean tech/energy, agriculture, infrastructure, commodities and real estate). He has advised on funds established in various jurisdictions including Jersey, Guernsey, Cayman Islands, BVI, Luxembourg, Ireland, Singapore, Mauritius, Delaware and England. He also advises on a range of portfolio investments, secondaries and other portfolio transactions.

Mr. Black is consistently ranked as a highly regarded lawyer by the independent legal publications Chambers & Partners, The Legal 500 and IFLR1000 in the area of investment funds.

