Dechert Ranks "Elite" in all Chambers Associate Survey Categories, the Only AmLaw 100 Firm to Achieve This Status

LONDON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers Associate, a leading guide for law students, has recognized Dechert LLP as one of the top firms across six different categories in its 2022 rankings. These categories include: the most satisfied associates, career development, retention, benefits and quality of life, the best firms for pro bono and the best firms for diversity. Dechert is the only AmLaw100-listed firm to be ranked among the elite in all six categories.

These findings are based on Chambers' annual interview-based research, in which junior associates respond to extensive online surveys covering every aspect of law firm life. For "the most satisfied associates," Chambers combines input on all topics that can determine job satisfaction, ranging from stress and mental health to career development and retention.

"Our associates are at the heart of what we do, from serving our clients today to serving as firm leaders tomorrow," says Alison Bernard, Dechert's Chief Talent and Human Resources Officer. "To be recognized across all six of these categories is an honor, as well as a testament to our effort to engage and empower associates throughout their Dechert experience."

This announcement follows recent recognition from Chambers, including Dechert partner Nitya Kumar Goyal being named a "Diversity & Inclusion: Future Leader" in the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards for North America 2022.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

