Dechert Launches Its Annual Global Innovation Programme

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful pilot last year, Dechert is officially launching its annual global innovation learning programme designed to drive innovation throughout the global business for the benefit of its firm and clients.

The programme commences this week with 80 people - double the intake of the pilot – with representatives covering all practice groups and all business support teams at both junior and senior levels within the firm, and from across the firm's offices in Asia, Europe and America.

The three-month (34-hours) programme will be delivered by external guest lecturers from IDEO's alumni network and has been restructured to focus on the journey of an idea, covering the key three stages of conception, development and implementation.

Dechert's Innovation Manager Lucia Elizalde Bulanti said, "The feedback and the results from the pilot programme were overwhelmingly positive and, as well as reinforcing Dechert's culture of innovation, have generated some superb ideas which will benefit our firm, our people and our clients. In launching this redesigned programme we are giving our people the tools and techniques to support innovative thinking and behaviours and the space to reimagine how we can deliver our services."

As a direct result of the pilot programme, at least 21 new ideas are being progressed within the firm and have the potential for implementation. These ideas cover client solutions, new technologies, talent reward and recognition, and business development.

95% of those involved in the initial pilot programme said they would recommend the programme to colleagues. 91% said they would like to continue to be involved in innovation efforts moving forward, and 69% said they were interested in continuing to work on the ideas they proposed after the programme ends. 68% were certain they will apply the tools learned during the programme to their work moving forward.

Dechert CEO Henry Nassau added, "Dechert has a strong track record for innovation and this newly launched learning programme will further develop Dechert as an idea incubator for the benefit of our people, clients and communities."

Dechert lawyers have been independently recognized for their innovation, creativity and capacity to bring about change by leading business publications, including the Financial Times (FT Innovative Lawyers Awards).

