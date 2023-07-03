Dechert Expands its Fund Formation Practice in London with Addition of Sam Kay

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Sam Kay, one of the leading private equity fund lawyers in the UK, has joined the firm as a partner in the financial services and investment management practice in London.

With over 25 years of experience advising on investment funds, Mr. Kay specializes in fund formation work for a wide range of private equity firms across a broad range of investment strategies, including leveraged buyouts, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, energy and transition funds, and for asset management clients in the private equity, private debt/credit, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. He also regularly works on GP-led transactions and secondaries (both buy-side and sell-side), carried interest arrangements and co-investment schemes, and counsels on ongoing and follow-on fund strategy as well as liquidity solutions. In addition, Mr. Kay advises institutional investors in connection with their investments in private equity funds, which means he sees a broad range of fund terms and conditions.

Widely recognized as a leading practitioner in the investment funds space, Mr. Kay has been distinguished as a "Global Leader" for private fund formation by Who's Who Legal and ranked in Chambers UK in 2022. He was included in Real Deals' list of the "Top 20 Most Influential" in private equity in 2022.

"Advising asset managers, private equity firms and financial institutions on all aspects of their business, including global private equity fund formation, is central to the firm's strategic focus. I'm thrilled to welcome Sam to Dechert as we continue to strengthen and focus on areas that set us apart from other global firms," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

"We have worked across from Sam for a very long time and are thrilled to have him join us," said Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert's global financial services group and chair of Dechert's London Management Committee. "His reputation and experience will help shape our continued growth in the London private equity fund formation market."

Mr. Kay said, "I am delighted to have started at Dechert. The private capital market is continuing to grow and evolve and fund formation work, particularly in the broad private equity asset class, plays a key part in that. As the private funds market becomes more sophisticated, financial institutions need law firms with the strength and depth to support on a wide variety of advisory and transactional matters across a number of jurisdictions. That is exactly the sweet spot for Dechert. I am excited to be part of the team and to be able to contribute to Dechert's continued growth and success."

With over 185 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest investment management teams of any law firm. Dechert was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. Dechert is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds, including private equity, where it has been at the forefront for 35+ years. With more than 300 private equity and private investment clients, our globally integrated team advises at every phase of the investment life cycle and has unique insights into how the industry has evolved and where it's going next.

