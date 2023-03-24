Dechert Expands its Fund Formation Practice in London With Addition of Sam Kay

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP has announced that Sam Kay, one of the leading private equity fund lawyers in the UK, will be joining the firm as a partner in the financial services and investment management practice in London.

With over 25 years of experience advising on investment funds, Mr. Kay specializes in fund formation work for a wide range of private funds and asset management clients in the private equity, private debt/credit, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. He also regularly works on GP-led transactions and secondaries (both buy-side and sell-side), carried interest arrangements and co-investment schemes.

Widely recognized as a leading practitioner in the investment funds space, Mr. Kay has been recognized as a "Global Leader" for private fund formation by Who's Who Legal and ranked in Chambers and Partners UK in 2022. He was included in the Real Deals list of the "Top 20 Most Influential" in private equity in 2022.

"We have worked across from Sam for a very long time and are thrilled to have him join us," said Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert's global financial services group and chair of Dechert's London Management Committee. "His reputation and experience will help shape our continued growth in the London private equity fund formation market, amongst others."

Mr. Kay said, "I am excited to be joining Dechert and to be able to work with such a talented and experienced team of lawyers. The breadth and depth of the platform will provide tremendous opportunities as the private funds market (and private equity in particular) continues to develop in its size, scale and sophistication. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the practice."

With over 185 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 21 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dechert LLP