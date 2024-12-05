Dechert Elevates 13 Attorneys to Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is proud to announce that 13 lawyers will be joining the firm's global partnership, effective January 1, 2025. This year's class is larger than the previous class in 2023, representing seven of the firm's global practices and six offices across the U.S., the UK and France.

Among the new partners are one of the hosts of the firm's popular Dechert4Real podcast, a "Woman Worth Watching in STEM" as recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal, two Dechert STARS award winners, a Legal 500 "Rising Star," a Chambers UK "Associate to Watch," and a Samuel E. Klein Pro Bono Award winner.

"These new partners bring diverse backgrounds to the firm, blending both homegrown and lateral talent," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "We are confident this accomplished group will deliver outstanding work for our clients and help us execute on the firm's strategic plan."

Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert, said, "These outstanding lawyers have distinguished themselves with their talent, creativity, work ethic, business acumen and commitment to the Dechert culture of stewardship. We are proud to welcome them to firm partnership."

The new partners include:

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_LLP_Logo.jpg