Decama Capital Ltd Kickstarts Green Energy Offering with Chief Development Officer Appointment

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decama Capital Ltd (TASE: DCMA), a leading Israeli investment company headquartered in the UK and listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Professor Lior Elbaz as Chief Development Officer. The appointment is an integral step in the company's expansion strategy plans, as it looks to explore opportunities in emerging and rapidly growing sectors, including renewable energy.

Professor Elbaz is an Israeli Chemical Engineer and Associate Professor at Bar-Ilan University who brings with him a wealth of green energy experience to the role, with a particular interest in hydrogen. He is currently acting as Visiting Scientist for the second time at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico – renowned for its creation of the US atomic bomb - which conducts research on fuel cells.

His other accolades include remaining Israel's official representative at the International Energy Agency's Advanced Fuel Cells Executive Committee since 2017 and establishing the Israeli Fuel Cells Consortium in 2016, bringing together a group of the best researchers in the country to cooperate on projects to improve fuel cell durability and cut costs. Previous roles of his also include acting as a scientific consultant on renewable energy to Oaktree Capital Management and scientific consultant on fuel cells technology to Emefcy.

The appointment will see Professor Elbaz bring his expertise to Decama Capital Ltd as the company makes its first foray into the green energy sector, with a particular emphasis on identifying opportunities for investment within the hydrogen technology space. With fossil fuels no longer the most cost-effective nor environmentally friendly source of energy available, the company's new venture comes as a result of the exponential growth in the renewable energy industry as world-leading companies and market-leading countries across the globe express a renewed commitment to clean energy solutions.

Professor Lior Elbaz said: "I am proud to bring my expertise in the green energy technology space to Decama Capital Ltd - a company looking to do its part in the fight against climate change by investing in the renewable energy sector and particularly exploring opportunities with hydrogen solutions. I look forward to becoming a member of their highly acclaimed team."

Nate Lorenzi, CEO of Decama Capital Ltd, said: "We are pleased to welcome Professor Elbaz to our growing team as we enter new sectors. His industry knowledge will be invaluable as we embark on expanding Decama Capital Ltd's offering and expertise in the renewable energy space."

About Decama Capital Ltd

Decama Capital Ltd is an Israeli investment company listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and headquartered in London. Decama Capital engages in real estate activities, management and operation of properties for rent and sale.

http://www.decama.co.il/

SOURCE Decama Capital Ltd