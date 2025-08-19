DEAL HOLDINGS LAUNCHES FAB GROUP, THE REGION'S NEW CULINARY AND LIFESTYLE FORCE

FAB Group set to elevate hospitality offerings across the Middle East

Flagship destinations to open in major cities across the GCC, including a minimum of 25 in the UAE over the next five years

Over 800 jobs to be created in the UAE hospitality sector alone

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FAB Group, a lifestyle and culinary venture created by UAE-based investment and development company, DEAL Holdings, launches today with the aim of leading innovation in hospitality, dining and brand development across the MENA region.

Abdalla Al’Mheiri - CEO, DEAL Holding

Through the combination of a forward-thinking approach and exceptional local insight, FAB Group will launch popular boutique brands featuring Michelin-star talent from the UK and Europe across the region, while also creating immersive culinary and lifestyle experiences, elevating MENA's position on the global hospitality map.

Fully supported by DEAL Holdings, a local investment and development company, FAB Group is committed to delivering long-lasting impact across the region, with a minimum of 25 new locations set to open in the UAE over the next five years, with additional flagship destinations arriving in Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha and the Red Sea.

Along with enhancing the region's ever-growing reputation as a global culinary hub, the launch of FAB Group will support local talent, providing access to employment opportunities with roughly 800 jobs set to be created in the UAE alone over the next five years, and more across the wider GCC.

Andrew Cullen, FAB Group Regional F&B Director, said: "Over the course of the next few months, we will be making some hugely exciting announcements which will significantly enhance the region's F&B offerings and redefine how the industry is perceived both on a regional and global level.

"The Middle East is already widely regarded as a leader in this space, with many of the world's biggest brands now operating in the region. Our ambition is to build on the fantastic work which has already been carried out and strengthen MENA's global status."

Abdalla Al'Mheiri, DEAL Holdings CEO, added: "We are thrilled to introduce FAB Group to the Middle East market, marking a significant moment for the region's hospitality sector, which continues to thrive.

"Created by DEAL Holdings, FAB Group has big ambitions, and we are fully committed to making strategic investment, enabling the brand to evolve with a clear direction while achieving its long-term objectives."

FAB Group's portfolio will span fine dining, contemporary cuisine, café culture, nightlife, wellness concepts, and luxury brand collaborations. Several flagship projects are already in development and will be announced in the coming months.

A major investment and development company, DEAL Holdings boasts a substantial number of branded residences, hospitality projects and commercial real estate across the MENA region.

For more information about DEAL Holdings and FAB Group, visit: www.deal.holdings | thefoodandbeverage.group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752377/Abdalla_Al_Mheiri_CEO_DEAL_Holding.jpg