Dead Sea Mineral Demand Set to Rise at 8.3% CAGR through 2034 Spurred by Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Products

Dead Sea minerals' documented health benefits are driving their use in pharmaceuticals and skincare, boosting market demand. This report goes beyond trends to analyze market drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It empowers strategic decisions with investment analysis and insightful frameworks. Download the exclusive summary to deep dive into market insights.

NEWARK, Del., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the dead sea mineral market is forecast to total US$ 1,480.3 million in 2024 and US$ 3,276.1 million by 2034. Global dead sea mineral demand will probably increase at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Key Coverage in Global Dead Sea Mineral Market Report

Adjacent Study on Global Dead Sea Salt Industry, Dead Sea Cosmetics Market, Dead Sea Mud Market, Dead Sea Skincare Market, and Mineral-rich Products Market

Key Players in Dead Sea Beauty Products Market, along with their Respective Shares

Detailed Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Analysis

Expected Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Size

Analysis of Dead Sea Salt Industry

Dead Sea Mud Market Overview

Market dynamics of Dead Sea Cosmetics

Emerging Trends in Dead Sea Skincare

Impact of Dead Sea Mineral Extraction on Skincare

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19306

Rising demand for Dead Sea minerals can be attributed to several reasons. Firstly, these minerals are well known for their unique and beneficial qualities. They offer numerous health benefits, thereby making them popular ingredients in pharmaceuticals and skin care products.

Growing interest in natural alternatives like dead sea minerals is encouraging their adoption across several industries. As consumers become more and more interested in natural ingredient-based personal care and wellness products, sales of dead sea minerals will rise significantly through 2034.

The utility of Dead Sea minerals' applications is leading to an increase in their popularity. These minerals are frequently used in the personal care and cosmetics industry, where they are added to a range of goods like creams, lotions, bath salts, and soaps.

Consumers looking for visible results have become interested in the proven efficacy of dead sea minerals in enhancing skin health, combating aging signs, and providing overall wellness. As a result, more people are incorporating dead sea mineral-based products into their skincare and self-care routines.

Emerging markets are creating significant growth opportunities for companies. The potential for growth of dead sea minerals in developing markets is significantly influenced by the growing understanding of the advantages of their use.

Customers in developing markets are actively looking for natural alternatives in their daily lives as they become more health conscious. dead sea minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium are regarded as a source of holistic well-being and beauty enhancement.

Products like skin care creams, bath salts, and therapeutic goods that contain dead sea minerals are becoming more and more popular as consumer awareness increases. This will continue to provide impetus for market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global dead sea mineral market is forecast to attain a valuation of US$ 3,276.10 million by 2034.

is forecast to attain a valuation of by 2034. Based on end-use, the personal care & cosmetics segment holds a prominent market share.

India is set to record a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2034.

is set to record a CAGR of from 2024 to 2034. The United States remains the front-runner in dead sea mineral usage, holding a value share of around 32.5% in 2024.

remains the front-runner in dead sea mineral usage, holding a value share of around in 2024. China is poised to witness a positive growth trajectory, with sales rising at 10.8% CAGR through 2034.

Who is Winning?

Leading dead sea mineral companies listed in the report include Aroma dead sea, Aquamineralspa, AVANI Supreme Inc., SabonNYC., Lush Retail Ltd., Austria, Seacretspa, DAOR COSMETICS LTD, Ein Gedi Cosmetics & Pharma Ltd., KCD Cosmetics, AQUA THERAPY, H&B, KAWAR dead sea, and dead sea Premier Cosmetics Laboratories LTD.

Both national and international players influence the competitive environment in the market. Major companies are utilizing mergers and acquisitions and introducing new products as central strategies to stay competitive. Through acquisitions and mergers, companies have enhanced product quality and broadened their product distribution networks.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Alma K skincare brand introduced a new dead sea Minerals product range, which includes facial cleansing gel, stimulating body scrub, hydrate range, and dead sea Minerals mud massage soap.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Dead Sea Minerals Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global dead sea mineral market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the dead sea mineral industry based on source (dead sea salt, dead sea mud, and dead sea water), end use (personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, spa and wellness, others), and distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores and pharmacies, health and wellness stores, other retailers, online retailing) across various regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has lucidly analyzed the food & beverage industry in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results. Another feather to her cap manifests in the form of process automation. She is vocal about bringing automation to the fore to bring a 360-degrees-round revolution in manufacturing sector.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg