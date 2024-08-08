De Gruyter: Complexity theory and ancient Daoist philosophy come together in this ground-breaking new book for leaders, policymakers, and scholars/students of management, social policy and ethics.

THE DAO OF COMPLEXITY

Making Sense and Making Waves in Turbulent Times

By Jean Boulton

Sept. 2024 | £19.00 | $24.99 | De Gruyter

Paperback Original ISBN: 9783110992649 | eBook ISBN: 9783110981216

Understand and embrace inevitable complexity in today's world.

Engage effectively and respond positively to make change happen.

"My book of the year. Some books fill your head, some your heart, some educate, some set you alight; Jean's book does all of these." – Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director, Henley Business School

"We are shifting from seeing the world as ordered to seeing it as alive, messy, organic, and ever in process. Jean captures this shift in thinking beautifully, with insight and precision." – W. Brian Arthur, author, Complexity and the Economy

Complexity theory expert, Jean Boulton's trailblazing new book explores the remarkable resonance between the complexity worldview and Daoism, inspiring us to 'make waves' in a world of increasing connectivity, polarisation and fragility.

The Dao of Complexity provides "a unique toolkit for both business leaders and the general reader to unlocking and challenging world views in unsettled times," said De Gruyter's editor Jaya Dalal.

The book enables readers to challenge and deepen worldviews, connecting ideas from such diverse fields as quantum physics, process philosophy, systems change, politics, economics, psychology and ancient wisdom. It explores what 'making sense' of the world means and how that can galvanise action.

Author Jean Boulton says, "This book will help you transform the way you think, bringing understanding and engagement on issues that previously seemed impossible to unpick."

"Wonderfully wide-ranging and thoughtful, Jean Boulton doesn't explain complexity, she inhabits it."

Margaret Gearty, Associate Professor, Hult International Business School (Ashridge)

About the Author



Jean Boulton is a visiting academic at the universities of Cranfield and Bath and a former research fellow with Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study. She has held executive management positions and consulted for global organisations in the private and not-for-profit sectors.

Jean has an international reputation for scholarship in the development of complexity theory and consults, writes, researches and lectures about its application to strategy, change, sustainability and leadership. She is available for interviews, Op-eds, events and speaking engagements.

For further information please contact Jaya Dalal at jaya.dalal@degruyter.com

