DDN Global Leader in Intelligent Infrastructure and Technology Announces Record Breaking Revenue of $400 Million in 2020

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced record-breaking annual revenue of $400 million and its highest ever profitability in 2020. With an install base of more than 11,000 customers and a loyal global network of resellers and distributors, the company delivered 52 percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2020 under its DDN and Tintri® brands. 2020 also marks the fifth consecutive year of customer expansion, and revenue and profitability growth for DDN.

While global pandemic challenges touched the lives of everyone across the globe, DDN's Intelligent Infrastructure solutions played a key role in helping many of the world's leading science and research facilities identify, prevent, treat, and pave the path to eradicate COVID-19. DDN's storage systems at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Sanger Institute, part of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium (COG-UK), are just two examples of the many leading research facilities relying on DDN to intelligently process massive amounts of data and deliver significant scientific breakthroughs.

"In 2020 we grew DDN's topline to $400 million, delivering our best financial performance ever, and for that we thank our wonderful customers, partners and DDN team members. In addition, with a 65 percent increase in our research and development investments for the last two years, we continue to be fully committed to long term technological innovation," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "However, we are most proud of having delivered technology which played a part in helping develop COVID-19 vaccines, curtailing the spread of the devastation caused by this disease, and ultimately saving many lives."

DDN solutions are deployed by more than 11,000 customers across Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia. 30 percent of the automobile and aerospace manufacturers, 40 percent of leading investment banks, 50 percent of the world's largest oil and gas facilities, 70 percent of the top 500 supercomputers and 100 percent of the world's largest service providers use DDN Intelligent Infrastructure products and solutions. Along with its Tintri Enterprise division, DDN continues to innovate in new and exciting markets, such as Autonomous Driving, AI and Hybrid Cloud, growing its overall Enterprise revenue by more than 600 percent since 2018.

The true measure of DDN and Tintri value is in helping its customers achieve exceptional success through advanced data storage and Intelligent Infrastructure solutions, while reducing customer operating costs by up to 95 percent and saving them billions of dollars annually. Organizations worldwide have consistently ranked DDN as the number-one Intelligent Infrastructure provider for At Scale requirements and the number-one Big Data storage vendor.

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

