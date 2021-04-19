DDI Market worth $836 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "DDI Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Network Automation, Virtualization and Cloud, Data Center Transformation, Network Security), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the DDI Market size to grow from USD 400 million in 2021 to USD 836 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period. Increased demand for DDI due to COVID-19 outbreak, growing trends of BYOD and WFH across verticals, and rising demand for enhanced security are major growth factors for the market. Increasing need for IPAM and advent of IPv6 would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the DDI Market.

By component, Solutions segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

DDI solutions are gaining popularity with the increasing usage across all the major industry verticals such as telecom & IT, BFSI, government and defense, education, and healthcare. One of the main reasons for the growth of DDI solutions is the rising challenges faced by enterprises to manage their core networks with the rapid increase in network devices due to IoT and digitization. Network failure in an enterprise may have a significant impact on its operations. Thus, integrated DDI solutions are evolving as a convenient solution to manage and ensure network availability to support the core services of enterprises.

In application, virtualization, and cloud to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Virtualization is the capability to run several operating systems on a single physical system and share the core hardware resources. It is used to improve IT throughput and costs by using physical resources as a base from which virtual resources can be allocated. Today the cloud is a proven delivery model, with a growing number of organizations realizing dexterity and competence. Cloud computing takes virtualization one step further by reducing costs of owning the hardware and only installing required operating systems according to client's requirements. Implementing virtualization by cloud computing requires secure network interface, DHCP and DNS automation, secure secondary storage, secure run-time environment, and robust IPAM.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America accounts for the major chunk of the global DDI solutions and services market, and it is considered as one of the most advanced regions in technology adoption and infrastructure. Furthermore, the various verticals operating in the region, such as IT & Telecom, have been increasingly adopting new ways to monitor network security and IPAM. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for DDI in the region.

Major vendors in the global DDI Market include Nokia Corporation (France), BlueCat Networks (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (US), Infoblox (US), Cisco Systems (US), Men & Mice (Iceland), EfficientIP (US), BT Diamond IP (US), FusionLayer (Finland), PC Network (US), TCPwave (US), Apteriks (Netherlands), ApplianSys (UK), NCC Group (UK), Solarwinds Network (US), NS1 (US), Empowered Networks (Canada), Datacomm (Indonesia), INVETICO (Australia).

