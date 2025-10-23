DCAI's Gefion Supercomputer Achieves Major Security and Compliance Milestones

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Danish Center for AI Innovation (DCAI) is proud to announce that only one year after its launch, the Gefion Supercomputer has achieved significant milestones towards establishing itself one of Europe's most secure and trustworthy AI infrastructures.

As part of DCAI's ongoing commitment to data protection and operational excellence, Gefion has successfully completed an ISAE 3000 privacy audit, an independent verification aligned with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) principles, verifying that its data handling and governance practices meet the industry-leading standards of accountability and transparency.

In addition, DCAI has successfully completed Stage 1 audit for the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, marking a major step toward full certification for its information security management system. This milestone underscores DCAI's proactive approach to protecting sensitive data across its infrastructure, services, and research partnerships.

To further strengthen transparency and customer confidence, DCAI is introducing the Gefion Trust Center - a centralized platform where customers and partners can continuously access assurance artifacts, audit reports, certifications, and documentation. The Trust Center provides ongoing visibility into DCAI's security, privacy, and compliance posture, reinforcing its role as a trusted foundation for AI innovation.

"Our vision for Gefion was not to build just any powerful AI supercomputer - it was to build one that people could trust," said Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI. "These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to security, transparency, and responsible innovation. By combining cutting-edge performance with world-class assurance, Gefion empowers researchers, enterprises, and governments to develop AI with confidence and integrity."

Trust is the foundation of innovation. That's why Gefion was built not only for performance but for assurance. With the successful completion of the ISAE 3000 privacy audit and Stage 1 of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, customers can rely on Gefion to meet the highest standards for security, privacy, and compliance. From enterprise AI deployments to large-scale data research, organizations using Gefion gain the confidence to innovate faster - backed by a verifiably secure, transparent, and compliant infrastructure.

