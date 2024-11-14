DC to VC - NatWest Cushon and Future Planet Capital Lead the Charge in UK Pension Access to British Innovation

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Planet Capital (FPC) is delighted to be working with NatWest Cushon, with a view to the Cushon Master Trust potentially making an investment in the British Co-Investment Fund (BCF). Any future investment will be subject to commercial terms, due diligence, and Trustee approval. If approved, NatWest Cushon's participation would signify a major step forward, creating new avenues for British pension funds to access high-growth, private technology companies at scale. In partnership with pension solutions provider Mobius Life, the Fund will channel pension investment into the UK's most innovative and impactful businesses.

The BCF closely aligns with the Chancellor of the Exchequer's vision under the Mansion House Reforms, aiming to unlock large-scale investment in key British industries. It emphasises the private sector's pivotal role in accelerating innovation and economic growth, through supporting the UK's most promising and high-impact technology businesses.

Historically, British pension funds have had limited access to high-growth investment opportunities within the UK, meaning that overseas investors have been the primary beneficiaries of the nation's flourishing innovation economy. Indeed, according to the BVCA, 86% of venture capital investment comes from overseas investors. To redress the balance, the BCF will be one of the first funds designed specifically for UK regular savings pension funds. It will offer direct and ongoing access to investments in the strategic technologies of the future.

Examples of companies likely to benefit from the Fund's investments include Tokamak Energy, a world-record holder in nuclear fusion technology. The government-backed UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund (UKI2S), managed by Future Planet Capital, was the first investor in Tokamak Energy, which has since gone on to raise over $250m. This demonstrates the role of public-private partnership in supporting British technology to drive both economic growth and environmental impact. With the support of mainstream British capital, much more can now be done.

Lord Norman Foster, Chair of Future Planet Capital's Advisory Board shared, "One of our most important tasks is to anticipate the future and find ways to have a positive impact on the wellbeing of people and the planet. We will need intellectual and financial capital to make that happen. This partnership supports the excellent work that is being done to invest in ground-breaking technologies which offer incredible potential."

Douglas Hansen-Luke, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Future Planet Capital, commented, "This collaboration enables British pension savers to support the next generation of British innovation, ensuring that UK capital not only backs but also benefits from the country's technological and sustainable advancements."

Julius Pursaill, Pensions expert and advisor to the Cushon Master Trust, said:

"There are a number of good reasons to support the UK Growth agenda. Innovations like the British Co-Investment Fund play an important role in delivering on this objective by driving financial growth whilst also offering access to innovative, impact-focused sectors such as climate technology and artificial intelligence, which can help secure the future for pension savers and broader society."

About Future Planet Capital

Future Planet Capital is an impact-led venture capital firm built to back growth companies from the world's top universities and research ecosystems. Founded in Britain with global outlook and reach, Future Planet Capital manages over $460m for public and private investors and has deployed a further $200m of co-investment. With 140 portfolio companies across geographies and stages their mission is to invest in high-growth companies solving global challenges. Mapped against the UN Sustainable Development Goals, these include climate change, education, health, security, and sustainable growth.

Other potential investments include:

Tropic Biosciences, founded in 2016 with an initial investment from Future Planet Capital's UKI2S fund, is reshaping agriculture to improve resilience, efficiency, and sustainability in food production.

Roslin Technologies, spun out of the University of Edinburgh, pioneers the development of pluripotent stem cells for cultivated meat. Their technology addresses the global protein gap by enabling scalable, sustainable meat production without raising animals. By providing genetically stable, self-replicating stem cells, Roslin delivers solutions that reduce production costs to less than $15/kg, positioning itself as a leader in a $2BN cell market by 2035.

Beam (formally known as Rovco) is a growth-stage autonomous robotics company specialising in subsea services for the offshore wind sector. With £19 million in 2023 revenue, the company is rapidly scaling, leveraging cutting-edge AI and computer vision to lead the way in subsea autonomy.

Quotes of Support:

Lord Wei of Shoreditch

''Changing the world and making an impact at scale is really tough and at times can be a lonely place. Future Planet Capital has managed to pull together globally an immense network of investors, founders, and experts to tackle the biggest challenges facing the world today. It is truly a fellowship, and a font of innovation, as well as being a premier fund platform. In these fast changing times it is so reassuring to know that there are innovators working on making the world a safer, cooler, and better place, whose chances of success are being supercharged through the FPC community.''

Jim Wilkinson, Chief Financial Officer, Oxford Science Enterprises

'Future Planet Capital's investment strategy offers not only something different, but something that has been lacking in this space. Its approach as well as its scope -involving a remarkable series of partnerships with leading universities and university venture funds – make it a very valuable strategic partner for anyone active in this field.'

Paul Abberley, Investment Governance Board Chair

CEO at Charles Stanley, one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange. Previously the CEO / CIO of Aviva Investors.

'Successful innovations deliver superior investment returns. When those innovations have a positive impact on broader society, the capital investments which makes them possible benefit all stakeholders. Responsible investing of this type is easy to envisage but harder to implement, because identification of suitable opportunities is so challenging. The Future Planet approach bridges that gap.'

Priya Guha OBE, Member of the Future Planet Capital Investment Governance Board

'With the Chancellor firing the starting gun on this Government's pension reforms in yesterday's Mansion House Speech, I am delighted Future Planet Capital are able to announce they are in discussion with NatWest Cushon for an investment into the British Co-Investment Fund. With their strong reputation for investing in high-growth high-impact companies in the technology sector, Future Planet Capital's BCF is exactly the right vehicle through which pension funds can back the scaling companies of the future; a win-win for British scale-ups and for British pensioners.'

Matthew Hurn OBE, Deputy Chair of Future Planet Capital's Advisory Board

'The UK Growth agenda presents an exciting opportunity and it is vital that we have in place the tools needed to fulfil this potential. I strongly welcome this partnership which signals an important step forward - helping to pave the way to greater financial growth while offering savers access to world leading, impactful innovation.'