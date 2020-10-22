DC-DC Converter Market to Generate $17.85 Billion, Globally, By 2027, at 11.10% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase In adoption of electric vehicles, surge in usage of DC-DC converter in railway application, and rise in demand for power electronics component propel the growth of the global DC-DC converter market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "DC-DC Converter Market By Input Voltage (5-36V, 36-75V, 75V and Above), Output Voltage (3.3V, 5V, 12V, 15V and Above), Mounting Style (Surface Mount and Through Hole), Application (Smartphone, Servers & Storage, EV Battery Management Unit, Railway, and Medical Equipment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DC-DC converter market garnered $8.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $17.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime Determinants of the Market

Increase In adoption of electric vehicles, surge in usage of DC-DC converter in railway application, and rise in demand for power electronics component propel the growth of the global DC-DC converter market. Nevertheless, regulations and safety standards impede the market growth. However, rise in adoption of 5G technology in developed countries is expected to usher in new opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 289 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5669

Covid-19 Scenario:

The global coivd-19 outbreak significantly impacted the DC-DC converter market. The manufacturing facilities have halted, due to the lockdown and lack of workforce across the globe.

The disruption in supply chain, on the other hand, has created shortage of raw materials.

However, the government across the world have eased off certain relaxations, thereby allowing the firms to re-initiate the processes in order to maintain economic benefits.

The 5-36V Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market By 2027

Based on input voltage, the 5-36V segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global DC-DC converter market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.8%. This is owing to the fact that DC/DC converter are suitable for pure digital circuits, low frequency analog circuits, relay-driven circuits and data switching circuits. In addition, the rising adoption of network equipment and growing railway and transportation industry further fuels the segment growth.

The 5V Segment Held the Lion's Share in 2019

Based on output voltage, the 5V segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly half of the global DC-DC converter market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. Furthermore, the same segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Surge in demand for electric vehicles, growing medical industry, aircraft electrification, consumer electronics, and transportation drives the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific, Followed By North America, Would Lead the Trail By 2027

Based on region, the global DC-DC converter market across Asia-Pacific region has accounted for the highest share, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share in 2019, and will continue its leadership position during the forecast period. The region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for electronic applications such as cell phones, laptops, and personal computer and improvement in network infrastructure of telecommunication sector in China, Japan, and South Korea to boosting 5G infrastructure drives the market in this province. At the same time, North America accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2019.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5669

Leading Players of the Market

Ericsson

Texas Instruments

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Delta Electronics Inc.

Vicor Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation

Traco Electronic AG

RECOM Power GmbH

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Streaming Devices Market Projected to Reach $18.97 Billion By 2027

Machine Vision System Market Expected to Grow $74.9 Billion By 2027

Interactive Kiosk Market Estimated to Garner $32.51 Billion By 2027

Microscope Market Anticipated to Reach $1.64 Billion By 2027

UV LED Market Expected to Grow $1.71 Billion By 2027

Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific & Middle East to Hit $154.8 Billion By 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Optoelectronics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Flexible Electronics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research