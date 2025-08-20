dbt Labs Launches Reimagined Global Partner Ecosystem Program to Accelerate Strategic Growth

New partner tiers, go-to-market alignment, and enablement investments accelerate momentum across the partner ecosystem

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the leader in standards for AI-ready structured data, announced the launch of its newly architected global partner ecosystem program. It introduces structured partner tiers, unified go-to-market models, and increased investment in enablement, laying the foundation for predictable, scalable growth across the dbt Labs partner ecosystem. This strategic initiative is purpose-built to more quickly deliver impact to enterprise customers through expanded partner capability and collaboration.

The new partner program launches as dbt Labs and its partner ecosystem experience significant momentum. After surpassing the $100M ARR mark earlier this year, the company's growth is now coupled with increased demand for frictionless access to dbt across cloud providers; Marketplace transactions have grown more than 190% year-over-year. In addition, partner portal applications have recently increased more than 300% over historical weekly averages. This energy around joining the program, sparked by the recent dbt Fusion engine launch and product opportunities, underscores the accelerating interest in dbt. dbt Labs' reimagined program is built to support and foster this momentum while demonstrating the strategic importance of the dbt Labs partner ecosystem to customers.

"This program is architected for long-term scale and global consistency, which are critical to delivering the best possible outcomes for joint customers," said Shawn Toldo, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem.

"By delivering a clear, consistent framework for engagement, we are empowering partners to invest more confidently, collaborate more effectively, and deliver greater impact to our joint customers," added Raymond Wong, Sr. Director of Partner Programs and Strategy.

dbt Labs' new partner program delivers a consistent, global structure that enables partners to engage more effectively and accelerate go-to-market success. The program introduces three formal tiers – Visionary, Advanced, and Registered – applicable to Consulting & Services and Technology partners, while aligning investments across all four strategic partner types: Data & AI Platform, Consulting & Services, Technology, and Reseller.

The program is anchored around three key pillars:

Global consistency and clarity – A unified framework standardizes partner engagement and benefits across regions, with structured tiers for Consulting & Services and Technology partners to create predictability and clarity on how partners engage with dbt Labs.

– A unified framework standardizes partner engagement and benefits across regions, with structured tiers for Consulting & Services and Technology partners to create predictability and clarity on how partners engage with dbt Labs. Increased investment – Visionary and Advanced partners gain access to expanded co-marketing and co-sell funding, along with structured go-to-market collaboration opportunities.

– Visionary and Advanced partners gain access to expanded co-marketing and co-sell funding, along with structured go-to-market collaboration opportunities. Customer-centricity – Enhanced resources including streamlined onboarding, opportunity registration tools, and expanded technical enablement help partners reduce time-to-value and deliver outcomes faster for joint customers.

The new partner program is now live , with transition plans and onboarding resources available for existing and new partners.

dbt Labs continues to prioritize investment in the broader partner ecosystem and its strategic relationships, illustrated by recent announcements alongside AWS and Snowflake.

AWS Collaboration Continues to Accelerate

As part of its evolving partner strategy, dbt Labs has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deepen product integrations and accelerate joint go-to-market efforts. This agreement expands dbt's reach across AWS services including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, and Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse, while expanding AWS Marketplace accessibility for enterprise customers.

Snowflake Embeds the dbt Fusion Engine

At Snowflake Summit 2025 , Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, introduced Snowflake dbt Projects , soon to be powered by the dbt Fusion engine – dbt's next-generation, Rust-powered transformation engine. This integration will allow users to run dbt-native workflows directly within Snowflake, deepening technical alignment between two of the most widely used technologies in the modern data stack.

"We are looking forward to offering our joint customers the power of Fusion embedded in Snowflake for a powerful way to transform data natively," said Chris Child, VP of Product, Data Engineering at Snowflake. "We are excited about strengthening our relationship with dbt through this work to accelerate data-driven decision making for the enterprise."

Ryan Segar, dbt Labs Chief Product Officer, adds: "Snowflake's decision to offer the dbt Fusion engine in its platform reflects what we're hearing across the ecosystem. Fusion represents the next chapter of performant, cost-effective data transformation, and we're thrilled to see Snowflake leading the charge."

This announcement builds on a longstanding collaboration between the two companies. Snowflake recently named dbt Labs its 2025 Monetization Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year , marking dbt Labs' third consecutive annual Snowflake partner award.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help data practitioners create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt is the standard for AI-ready structured data. Powered by the dbt Fusion engine, it unlocks the performance, context, and trust that organizations need to scale analytics in the era of AI. Globally, more than 60,000 data teams use dbt, including those at Siemens, Roche and Condé Nast.

