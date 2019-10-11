DBS Fosters Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Competition

MOSCOW, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly three years, the Moscow Digital Business Space (DBS) has been the city's bridge between local innovators, investors, corporations, and government agencies.

So what exactly does it offer to help young startups turn into full-fledged businesses? Moscow has many talented people who can show amazing creativity and generate inspiring ideas. What was missing, though, was an active entrepreneurial environment where knowledge and ideas could be converted into marketable goods and services and provide value for the whole city. The DBS was created to fill the niche. Its main job is to facilitate communication among innovative entrepreneurs and their potential customers by organizing business meetings and hosting technology and industry events.





Since its opening in the fall of 2017, more than 100,000 people have attended events at the venue. Among these events is Telling Stories, a festival of creative industries and media, which was held this May and headlined by the journalist Oobah Butler and filmmakers Alik Sakharov and Timur Bekmambetov.





Also in May, the DBS hosted the final of the Russian National Youth Management Cup ("Upravlyai!"), a pre-qualifier for the Global Management Challenge, the world's largest strategy and management competition.

Other notable past events include workshops by the screenwriter Robert McKee and business coaches Garrett Johnston and Marshall Goldsmith.



In the long run, the Digital Business Space can have an impact on the entire city: entrepreneurs who become aware of new ways to understand economic, social, and cultural activity, will be shaping the future of Moscow.

Even more important is the spread of a modern entrepreneurial culture. Those who have personally and professionally benefited from the DBS environment will be able to transfer their experiences to other settings. This will increase the efficiency of companies and allow many great ideas to flourish.

