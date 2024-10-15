DBN Group Invites Global Agricultural Biotech Companies to Co-create a Leading Innovation Ecosystem at DBN Phoenix International Innovation Park

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DBN Group, a leading high-tech agricultural enterprise, has opened its Phoenix International Innovation Park for global applications from high-quality agricultural biotech companies. This initiative seeks to establish an open innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem by harnessing cutting-edge technologies and international collaboration, positioning the park as a key player in advancing agricultural technology globally.

DBN Phoenix International Innovation Park, located in the North District of ZGC Science City in Beijing, spans 13.65 acres and offers 160,000 m2 of research and office space. Designed to foster innovation in key areas such as biotechnology, bio-manufacturing, medicine and healthcare, food technology and artificial intelligence, the park aims to become a world-class agricultural technology hub. DBN's vision for the park is to accelerate innovation through an open platform that supports startups and established companies alike.

The park's "Industry leader + Research + Investment" model leverages DBN's strengths in technological innovation to build a shared, collaborative ecosystem. By capitalizing on its leadership in technological innovation, focusing on industrial applications, and relying on a strong foundation in R&D, the park brings together top-tier agricultural biotech projects to drive collective growth. The park offers innovative R&D facilities and access to top-tier innovation platforms, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly evolving agricultural technology landscape.

As part of its ongoing efforts, DBN Group is developing the ZGC BioIntelligent Manufacturing Innovation Center, focusing on synthetic biology, gene editing, proteomics, AI protein design, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. The center will partner with leading global scientists and industry players to create an innovation ecosystem.

Current partners include unicorns like Bluepha, MEGAROBO, and BioMap, as well as rising stars like Microcyto, PhaBuilder, DPTechnology and MoleculeMind. The park is also collaborating with innovative companies such as BioGeometry, Oxsyns, Biocretech, Nobel Prize commercialization projects like Molefuture and IPO-bound firms like Tsingke Biotechnology. Major listed companies like Genliduo Bio-tech, Angel Yeast, and Huaheng Biotechnology have also joined. DBN is actively seeking global AI-driven life sciences projects to build a biomanufacturing industry cluster.

The area hosts over 10,000 national high-tech enterprises, 50 unicorns, 270 listed companies, and 200 national-level research institutes, creating a first-class R&D environment. The park offers comprehensive services across various sectors, including financial technology, innovation, international exchange, talent management, and infrastructure services, creating a one-stop platform that supports the full lifecycle of agricultural biotech innovation projects.

"DBN has been constantly committed to driving global agricultural advancement through technological innovation," said Vivian Liu, Director of International Cooperation Platform of DBN. "DBN Phoenix International Innovation Park is a key step in our future development, and we look forward to collaborating with innovators and companies worldwide to build a new frontier in agricultural science and drive industry transformation."

